Denver RTD launches on-site testing for East Colfax BRT project

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD), alongside the city and county of Denver, have begun on-site testing for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at one of its new center-running platforms. The agency notes the project, located along East Colfax Avenue, will bring faster, more accessible transit to thousands of riders who rely on traveling one of Denver’s busiest corridors daily.

Denver RTD conducted level boarding testing July 30 at the BRT station located at East Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street. Representatives from the agency's planning, operations, engineering, safety and ADA teams were on site to measure the distance between the bus and platform and assessed the effectiveness of gap mitigation devices, such as bridge plates, to determine the best approach for retrofitting the current bus fleet.

Transformative transportation solutions

The city and county of Denver estimates more than 250,000 jobs and community services exist along the East Colfax corridor. The area is also one of Denver RTD’s most heavily traveled bus routes, second only to the A Line to Denver International Airport in total annual ridership across the system. In 2018, after six years of public outreach and planning, the agency notes the BRT concept was recommended to address high ridership demands.

According to Denver RTD, the segment features five miles of center-running BRT from Broadway Street to Yosemite Street. The city of Aurora, Colo.,’s portion includes three miles of side-running BRT from Yosemite Street to Colfax Station. The city and county of Denver is leading the project, estimated at $280 million, with Denver RTD serving as the Federal Transit Administration’s project sponsor.

Denver RTD says traffic patterns along the corridor will shift to accommodate center-lane service. In the city and county’s segment, the two center lanes of Colfax Avenue will be dedicated exclusively to BRT, with a dedicated travel lane in each direction. Outer lanes remain open to general traffic.

By implementing these shifts and high-frequency service, the BRT aims to reduce travel time by 15 to 30 minutes, alleviate traffic congestion and modernize public transit in the region. Denver RTD says that for those purposes, center-running platforms will also feature level, all-door boarding and enhanced transit stations, which are designed to make the bus experience faster and more accessible for customers of all abilities.

“This is one of the biggest shifts in how people will use transit on Colfax and level boarding is right at the center of it,” said Denver RTD Manager of Corridor Planning Doug Monroe.

Making boarding easier

According to the agency, unlike traditional bus stops, which often feature curbs about six inches tall, BRT platforms are built 13 inches high to align with the bus floor, allowing customers to step or roll directly onto the bus without climbing stairs or using a deployable ramp. Additionally, BRT customers will be able to enter the bus from any door, rather than just the front.

Denver RTD notes the main goal of level boarding testing is to ensure compliance with accessibility regulations, such as ADA, and safety standards. According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, level boarding can also reduce dwell time, leading to faster service.

“Getting customers on and off the bus faster is a big part of what makes BRT rapid,” Monroe said. “Level boarding helps speed up boarding, reduces delays and is especially helpful for customers with disabilities.”

Monroe notes the design will eventually improve service efficiency along the East Colfax BRT route and allow customers to access the bus step-free, regardless of whether they are using a wheelchair, walker, stroller or traveling with a bike.

Phased approach with provisional usage

Construction on the project began in 2024, with BRT operations expected to begin in 2028. Before the full system launches, Denver RTD is planning a provisional use period for East Colfax BRT starting in summer 2026. During this time, the agency notes current bus routes between Broadway and Colorado Boulevard will begin using the new center-running platforms before the full BRT fleet is deployed.

“This will allow us to put these platforms into use early and ensure we’re ready to operate safely and efficiently,” Monroe said.

ADA compliance, safety measures and new fleet enhancements

Denver RTD’s bus fleet is ADA compliant and will remain so during the provisional use phase. However, the agency says the shift to high platforms presents new challenges, including ensuring minimal gaps between buses and platforms, as well as appropriate ramp deployment when necessary.

“We’re looking at ways to ensure all of that remains ADA-compliant, and to support the long-term service, we’re also procuring a new fleet of buses specifically designed to operate on the BRT corridor,” Monroe said.

According to the agency, the new buses will be equipped with enhanced accessibility features, including internal bike racks similar to those used on Denver RTD commuter rail lines. Riders will eventually be able to roll their bikes directly onto the bus and secure them inside.

As part of the effort to address platform accessibility, the agency recently tested portable bridge plates designed to reduce horizontal and vertical gaps between the vehicle and platform.

“The bridge plates help us cover all our bases,” Monroe said. “If there’s ever a case where the gap is too wide for a customer to safely navigate, we want a solution in place.”

Sustainability and a step forward for Denver

In addition to speeding up travel and improving accessibility, the East Colfax BRT project aligns with the city and county of Denver’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. By encouraging more people to leave their cars behind, the BRT system will help alleviate congestion and create a greener, more sustainable future for the region.

“Doing this kind of investment for our bus customers — to provide them with a higher quality transit service — is a great step for the city of Denver, for [Denver] RTD and for the city of Aurora,” Monroe said. “We’re hoping this will increase transit usage and give people a faster, more comfortable ride.”