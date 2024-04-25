Denver RTD’s East Colfax Avenue BRT project completes NEPA review process.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) East Colfax Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has achieved a significant milestone that advances the project toward federal funding consideration for construction. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) notified Denver RTD on April 18 that the project had successfully completed the National Environmental Policy Act review process, clearing the way to request FTA Capital Investment Grant funds to construct the project.

Denver RTD, as the direct recipient of federal funds, is working in coordination with the city and county of Denver, Colo., and the city of Aurora to implement the BRT project, which involves BRT service along the 9.9-mile Colfax Avenue corridor that extends from Union Station in downtown Denver to the R Line Colfax Station in Aurora. With demand for RTD’s 15/15L bus service along Colfax outpacing all other RTD routes, the corridor was selected by the city of Denver to explore new transit approaches.

The East Colfax BRT project is a coordinated effort among Denver RTD, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the city of Aurora and Denver Regional Council of Governments.