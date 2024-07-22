Seattle piloting tactile walking surface indicators to assist people with vision disabilities travel the city.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is piloting several ‘Tactile Walking Surface Indicator’ markers that will help commnity members with vision disabilities travel in Seattle with greater predictability and comfort.

The program utilizes a new type of treatment – a trapezoid-shaped ‘Tactile Warning Delineator’ that will create a rollable edge treatment to support non-visual, tactile navigation, including specialized Tactile Walking Surface Indicators to support people who are blind, DeafBlind or have low vision, particularly folks who use white canes to navigate the city.

SDOT will be deploying these treatments in Seattle, Wash., throughout the summer and will monitor how they’re performing through real-world testing with people with disabilities, in partnership with several local disabilities-focused organizations.

The pilot will help SDOT determine best practices for application details, such as different colors and contrast with the surrounding materials, transitions between different types of treatments.

The SDOT plans to test and collect feedback in late summer 2024, with the first pilot location in the University District.