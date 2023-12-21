Houston Metro celebrates completion of 5,000 universally accessible bus stops

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) board members and executive leadership joined community partners and U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on Dec. 19 to celebrate the completion of 5,000 universally accessible bus stops.

The event marked a major milestone in the authority's Universal Accessibility Initiative, which began in 2017 and led to millions of dollars in investments from Houston Metro, the Houston-Galveston Area Council and through the MetroNext Moving Forward Plan.

The program calls for updates to all 9,000 bus stops to ensure they meet or exceed the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Bus stop enhancements include wider sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, larger bus pads and tactile paving which assist pedestrians who are blind or visually impaired.

"All of those improvements make a world of a difference but it's about the people," said Houston Metro Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran. "It's about making their ride easier, more comfortable and contributing to a culture of inclusivity."

"An accessible transit system is a gateway to more opportunity as it unlocks access to a broader world—to jobs, education, healthcare and recreation," said Houston Metro President and CEO Tom Lambert. "This initiative aims to ensure that everyone in this community has this access."

All Houston Metro-owned vehicles are ADA accessible. Houston Metro also offers discounted fares for passengers living with disabilities.