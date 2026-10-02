People on the Move: APTA EXPO 2026

Stadler appoints new group CEO

The Stadler Board of Directors has appointed Philipp Brunner as its new group CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Brunner has been working for Stadler for over 16 years. He currently heads the Central Europe and Germany divisions and will succeed Markus Bernsteiner, who has been in charge of the Stadler Group’s operations since 2023.

“I would like to thank Peter Spuhler and Stadler for 27 years of outstanding collaboration. Stadler will always be a part of me. I now wish to pass on my operational experience as a board member in other companies,” Bernsteiner said.

Brunner studied business administration at the University of St. Gallen and supplemented his studies with an MBA from ETH Zurich. He gained his first professional experience at UBS and in the consumer goods sector. He joined Stadler in 2010, initially as a project manager in India.

In 2011, he took charge of asituation in Algeria and established Stadler’s maintenance facility there. In 2012, as project manager, he oversaw the construction of the greenfield site in Minsk. He managed this as COO and, from 2016, led Stadler Minsk as CEO.

As divisional head, Brunner significantly expanded the business in Central Europe – comprising three sites and over 2600 Stadler employees. At the Stadler plant in Berlin, he successfully introduced measures to boost efficiency.

“I am very much looking forward to this new role as Group CEO, to working with Peter Spuhler and the entire board of directors, as well as with my colleagues on the Group Executive Board and our 18,000 employees. Stadler is a labor of love for me, and it is a great honor and pleasure to lead Stadler sustainably on this path to success,” Brunner said.

HNTB names next president of strategy and client service, markets and services and senior vice president

Phillip Washington has joined HNTB as president of strategy and client service, markets and services and senior vice president.

“Phil is one of the most respected and influential leaders in transportation,” said HNTB President of Markets and Services Mike Inabinet. “His successful track record of leading organizations, shaping policies and building lasting relationships across our industry will help advance client programs while bringing valuable perspective on the ideas, innovations and investments shaping the future of transportation.”

In his new position, Washington will collaborate with professionals across HNTB’s transportation markets, services and offices to identify emerging opportunities, strengthen strategic client engagement and help advance solutions that address the evolving needs of transportation agencies and infrastructure owners as they navigate an increasingly connected and rapidly changing transportation landscape.

Washington most recently served as CEO of Denver International Airport, where he led and oversaw a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program focused on capacity, customer experience, safety and long-term growth. Prior to that, he served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of Denver’s Regional Transportation District, leading delivery of the FasTracks expansion program and the redevelopment of Denver Union Station.

“I’ve spent my career in public service and transportation, focused on bringing people together to solve complex challenges and create meaningful outcomes for communities,” Washington said. “As I considered the next chapter of my career, what drew me to HNTB was its culture, its people and its longstanding leadership in helping clients deliver some of the industry’s most significant programs. HNTB is helping lead on the most important projects and conversations shaping the future of the industry, and I look forward to working alongside our exceptionally talented professionals to build on that legacy while creating new opportunities for our clients and communities.”

Throughout his career, Washington has been recognized for both industry leadership and public service. He was inducted into the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Hall of Fame in 2023 after previously being named Outstanding Public Transportation CEO of the Year in North America by APTA. He also served as chair of APTA from 2014-2015. In 2018, he received the Honorable Ray LaHood Award from the Women’s Transportation Seminar for his contributions to helping advance and advocate for women in the transportation industry.

Keolis North America appoints vice president and general manager of Keolis’ Valley Metro operations

Keolis North America has appointed Antoine Lequeux as vice president and general manager of Keolis’ Valley Metro operations in the East Valley (including Tempe and Mesa, Ariz.). Lequeux most recently served as the general manager of the Keolis subsidiary in Orléans, France, for the TAO public transportation network.

Lequeux succeeds Paul D’Alessio, who has built a strong foundation of operational excellence during his tenure in the East Valley. Lequeux will oversee operations and maintenance of Valley Metro’s fixed-route bus services across the region. He will focus on safety, operational excellence, employee engagement, customer experience and collaboration with Valley Metro and the communities Keolis serves.

“Antoine brings a valuable combination of international transit experience, operational leadership and deep understanding of the Keolis business,” said Keolis U.S. Transit President and COO Fadi Chakbazof. “Bringing leaders from across our global organization into North American operations allows us to share proven practices, new perspectives and expertise across markets. We look forward to the experience he will bring to this important operation. We also thank Paul for his leadership and contributions to Keolis in the East Valley.”

Lequeux’s career spans operational and technical experience with high-speed rail, tram and bus systems. In Orléans, he was accountable for a transit network which included two tram lines, 40 bus routes, on-demand services and 700 free-floating bicycles.

“I am very pleased to join Keolis North America and further expand opportunities with the Valley Metro team,” Lequeux said. “Keolis has a tremendous depth of experience across the world, and I look forward to bringing that global perspective to our work in the East Valley. It is a privilege to work alongside our dedicated team, Valley Metro and our community partners to deliver safe and reliable service for our passengers.”

Keolis began operating Valley Metro’s East Valley fixed-route bus service in January 2024. The operation serves communities across the East Valley. In 2025, Valley Metro extended Keolis’ contract through 2030.

Wabtec Bus Solutions makes leadership changes

After 37 years, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America for Wabtec Bus Solutions John Condon will retire at the end of December.

Throughout his career, John has played a significant role in the growth and success of the business. He helped develop a highly capable sales and field service organization.

With Condon retiring, Justin Millikan has been named his successor.

With more than 25 years of transit industry experience and nearly 14 years at Wabtec, the company says Millikan has been instrumental in strengthening its position in the North American transit bus market.

In his new role, he will lead the company’s Sales and Service, Customer Service and Pricing, Business Development and Marketing functions, helping further align these teams to support our customers and future growth.