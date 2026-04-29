Keolis North America agrees to four-year extension to operate Valley Metro East Valley fixed-route bus service

Keolis North America has agreed to a four-year extension of its contract with Valley Metro to continue operating the East Valley fixed-route bus service, extending the agreement through Dec. 31, 2030. The Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority (RPTA) Board of Directors initially awarded Keolis the contract in 2023, with operations commencing Jan. 1, 2024. This contract includes four-year and three-year options, which totals a maximum contract term of up to 10 years.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Valley Metro and our commitment to the communities of the East Valley," said Keolis U.S. Transit President and COO Fadi Chakbazof. "This extension is a testament to the dedication of our team and our shared vision with Valley Metro for a safer, more reliable and more sustainable public transit system for the metro Phoenix region."

Under the extension, Keolis North America will continue to manage and operate fixed route bus service across the East Valley, serving communities including the cities of Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, the town of Gilbert, parts of Phoenix and into the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver the high-quality service that East Valley riders depend on every day," said Keolis North America CEO Brad Thomas. "This extension allows us to build on our strong partnership and continue investing in the future of public transportation in the region."