PSTA purchases two vessels for future Tampa Bay Ferry fleet

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has purchased the two vessels that will become the future Tampa Bay Ferry fleet, marking a major milestone in the agency's effort to launch a permanent passenger ferry service between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

The vessels, named Bay Breeze and Clipper, successfully completed extensive inspections and sea trials before the purchases were finalized. The ferry boats are scheduled to begin their journeys to Florida next month. The Bay Breeze in San Francisco and the Clipper in Seattle will be loaded onto separate heavy-lift vessels and will pass through the Panama Canal en route to a Fort Lauderdale shipyard, where they will undergo refurbishment, painting and other upgrades before traveling under their own power to Tampa Bay for final testing and service preparation.

“Finding the right vessels was one of the biggest hurdles in launching this service,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “Now that we've officially purchased the Bay Breeze and Clipper, we can focus on getting them ready to serve Tampa Bay passengers for years to come.”

PSTA is developing the new Tampa Bay Ferry service in partnership with Hubbard’s Marina, which will operate the service. The purchase follows the PSTA Board of Directors’ approval in April to acquire and renovate two vessels using a $4.9 million federal grant awarded specifically for the development of the Tampa Bay Ferry service.

The grant funds the purchase and shipping of the vessels, the nationwide vessel search, mechanical inspections,sea trials and the refurbishment needed to prepare the boats for passenger service. PSTA notes that because the funding is federally designated for this project, it cannot be redirected to other transportation initiatives.

“Hubbard’s Marina searched across the country to find vessels that would be the right fit for Tampa Bay, and we’re confident we’ve found them,” said Hubbard Marina President Mark Hubbard. “Now our focus turns to preparing the Bay Breeze and Clipper for their new role. Over the coming months, we’ll oversee the refurbishment process and work alongside PSTA to get these vessels ready to welcome passengers.”

PSTA notes the new Tampa Bay Ferry service is being developed as a two-vessel operation, improving on the previous Cross-Bay Ferry model by providing greater operational flexibility and reliability. With two vessels in service, PSTA will be able to maintain operations even when one boat is undergoing routine maintenance, helping create a more dependable service for riders.

“This milestone reflects the board’s commitment to expanding transportation choices throughout Tampa Bay,” said PSTA Board Vice Chairperson and South Pasadena Vice Mayor Tom Reid. “By investing in a permanent, two-vessel fleet, we’re building a more reliable service that will better connect our communities for years to come. It’s rewarding to see this project moving from concept to reality.”

PSTA notes what while no launch date has been confirmed yet, it will have a clearer prediction of service launch once the two vessels arrive in Florida and begin refurbishment.