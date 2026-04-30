PSTA Board approves funding to purchase, renovate two vessels

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) Board of Directors approved the plan to purchase and renovate two vessels using a $4.8 million federal grant. The agency says the vessels will offer improved service, lower costs and more long-term stability than the Cross-Bay Ferry. The Cross-Bay Ferry shut down last year and operated with only one boat, which prevented it from running seven days a week.

According to PSTA, the two vessels will be chosen from three possible options that have been identified in a nationwide search that led PSTA’s ferry operator, Hubbard’s Marina, to find potential boats in Seattle, San Francisco and western Louisiana. The agency notes it is targeting a one-way ticket price of $10, which is less expensive than the Cross-Bay Ferry. The two chosen boats will have to be fully renovated and include a bar on board with snacks, kid-friendly drinks and adult beverages. The service will launch as soon as the vessels are retrofitted, tested and delivered to the city.

While no launch date has been confirmed, PSTA and its operator must still:

Inspect, negotiate and buy the boats.

Renovate the boats, which—depending on the vessel—may require new interiors, engine replacements or other updates.

Transport each boat to Tampa Bay on another, larger vessel.

“We’re committed to creating this service the right way, so it’s sustainable for the long term,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “That’s why everyone should be impressed by the effort of the Hubbard’s Marina team, working with our staff, to maximize taxpayer dollars and get two boats with this one federal grant.”

In December 2025, the PSTA Board voted to approve a purchase of the Bay Breeze vessel. PSTA staff and Hubbard’s Marina would determine which two are ultimately purchased in the weeks ahead. The two selected boats are expected to receive new names in a formal ceremony before joining the Tampa Bay Ferry fleet.

“As chair of the PSTA Board, I’m proud of our continued commitment to expanding regional mobility and investing in innovative transportation options that serve our communities,” said PSTA Chair and St. Petersburg City Council Member Deborah Figgs-Sanders. “For residents of St. Petersburg, this creates a reliable, stress-free alternative to sitting in traffic, offering a more enjoyable and predictable way to travel.”