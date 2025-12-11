New Orleans RTA begins renovation project on Algiers Ferry Terminal

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) began construction on the Algiers Ferry Terminal Renovation Project, ushering in a modernized facility to a key multimodal hub for the region. New Orleans RTA plans to update the 1970s terminal with accessibility improvements and new rider amenities to help create a more welcoming, functional facility.

"This groundbreaking marks a continuous step in RTA's investment into modern transit infrastructure that will also strengthen connectivity for Algiers and the region," said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. "This project reflects our commitment to delivering a world class rider experience, innovation and regional connectivity."

The agency is investing $11.4 million in the terminal renovation project and maintenance building, including funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Federal Highway Administration ferry funds flexed to the FTA and a local match from New Orleans RTA.

Planned renovations for the terminal include a newly designed accessible boarding ramp, interior upgrades, improved pedestrian bridge and a new office on the second floor. Additional rider amenities span from new shelters, better lighting and improved landscaping to stormwater enhancements and streamlined circulation to improve the flow of walking, biking and transit access.

"This renovation is long overdue and will bring new life to a terminal that has served this community for decades," said New Orleans RTA Board Chair Fred Neal Jr. "We're proud to support an investment that enhances mobility, improves the rider experience and strengthens the regional connections that matter to our residents."

New Orleans RTA awarded the construction contract to CDW Services. Batture Engineering LLC will serve as the engineering firm for the design phase. Studio West will also support the design phase, serving as the architectural firm.

The agency notes construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.