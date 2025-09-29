New Orleans RTA awards Algiers Ferry Terminal renovation contract to CDW Services

The board of commissioners of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) awarded a $9.5 million renovation contract for the Algiers Ferry Terminal and adjacent ferry maintenance building to CDW Services, LLC.

The agency says the investment will modernize the transit gateway, bringing improvements to the rider experience and the resiliency of the system in the long term. Planned improvements include:

Removal of the outdated pedestrian bridge.

Upgrades to the main passenger access ramp.

Redesigned circulation, landscaping and stormwater management.

Interior renovations to enhance community use and provide modern office space for RTA staff.

Critical repairs to the ferry maintenance building, including waterproofing, HVAC replacement and other deferred maintenance needs.

Construction is slated to start later in 2025, with the ferry terminal scheduled to reach completion by September 2026 and the ferry maintenance building scheduled to reach completion by November 2026.

“This is an exciting moment for our riders, our neighbors in Algiers and the entire region,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “These upgrades will ensure the Algiers Terminal is safer, more accessible and more welcoming for the next generation. We are grateful to our federal, state and local partners for their support, and we look forward to delivering a facility our community can be proud of.”

The renovation is part of New Orleans RTA’s Strategic Mobility Plan to modernize its infrastructure and improve safety.