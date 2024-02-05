Town of Innisfil launches eight-month transit pilot program

The Town of Innisfil, Ontario, has launched a new eight-month pilot program to expand transit options within the municipality. Adding to the existing Innisfil Transit service, the new program includes the addition of subsidized Uber Vouchers that will provide 100 residents discounts on eligible rides. Each voucher is valid for up to 30 trips per month during the pilot. Riders will pay the first C$6 (US$4.4) per eligible trip and the Town of Innisfil will cover an additional C$15 (US$11.10) maximum per trip.

Vouchers are eligible for trips that fall within the Town of Innisfil (or Barrie South Go) for people travelling to or from the following locations:

Tanger Outlets Cookstown

Innisfil ideaLAB & Library (Cookstown Branch)

Friday Harbour Resort

Innisfil Transit currently provides a convenient service to Innisfil residents; however, it does not include transit hubs in Cookstown or Friday Harbour. The new pilot enhances the existing program by expanding services to the communities in the form of subsidized vouchers. The goal is to provide more affordable transit options to existing and prospective workers in the employment areas.

Vouchers can be claimed on a first come, first served basis. More information can be found on the Town of Innisfil’s website.