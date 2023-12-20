The Routing Company receives one-year contract from Plumas County Transportation Commission for on-demand transportation

The Routing Company (TRC) has received a one-year contract from Plumas County Transportation Commission (PTS) to provide on-demand transportation in Plumas County, Calif.

The partnership marks TRC’s fifth deployment in California, following those with FAST Transit, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, Solano Transportation Authority and Lassen Transit.

The contract will deploy in a collaborative nature, with TRC providing on-demand service to PTS, supported by Plumas Rural Services (PRS). The one-year pilot project intends to assess and explore opportunities for the ongoing expansion of on-demand transit services within the Quincy community while supporting and complementing existing fixed-route service.

PTS is operated by PRS and provides public transportation services in Plumas County through fixed route operations that are largely used by families and students. PTS operates three fixed routes but with the deployment of on-demand transit, it will be able to serve the entire community. Following the one-year pilot project, PTS intends to explore the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant commingled paratransit services as well.

"We are excited to expand transit with PTS and ultimately reach more of the community’s neighborhoods and citizens with on-demand transit,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “The direct and immediate benefit to the people of Plumas County is reduced wait times, greater accessibility and a better rider experience – all while keeping transportation affordable.”

PTS will use operational funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Formula Grants For Rural Areas to support the service.

The new on-demand deployment will leverage TRC’s full suite of Pingo products – including features such as Transit Connect™ and Pingo Journey™, as well as TRC’s Pingo Analytics™ next generation customer transit analytics and reporting tool.