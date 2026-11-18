Fifty days after Mobile’s new Second Line Transit system launched, complaints are rolling in.

The concerns include missed doctor’s appointments, workers unable to arrive at their jobs on time and dialysis clinics reporting patients arriving late for treatment.

The complaints, delivered by email and other communications with city officials, are prompting some Mobile City Council members and Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis to suggest that the city’s new approach to public transportation may warrant a “pivot.”

“I think everyone knows that when you start something new, it could create problems,” said Councilman Cory Penn. “My concern is not having the opportunity to have the services (the public) needs. When you understand you need this service and are trying to get to work, that’s an issue right there. That provides stress. It’s not something we want.”

Cheriogotis said, “I have growing concerns. I hear of people calling, not being able to get people on the phone or being left to walk and who are waiting multiple hours (for a ride). Those are real concerns. I suspect we will be addressing them immediately.”

The council’s Public Services Committee will consider the complaints during a meeting with Second Line Transit employees and officials at 2 p.m. Dec. 1.

Complaints roll in

The concerns come less than two months after the new transit system replaced the Wave Transit System.

Mobile has invested heavily in the overhaul, partnering with New York-based Via Transportation to launch what city officials have promoted as a modern, more reliable system through an agreement adopted in 2025.

The annual contract is worth $12.1 million and tasks Via with reimagining Mobile’s transit system, including replacing some of the Wave’s large buses with smaller vehicles operating as “microtransit.”

Denise Martin, who has raised concerns about the transition for months, told the council Tuesday that elderly and disabled riders are struggling to make medical appointments on time. She said she was late for one of her own doctor’s appointments because she was unable to find a transit option from Dauphin Island Parkway to downtown Mobile.

Council President C.J. Small said he was hearing similar complaints and called it a “very, very important situation” that warranted immediate attention.

“I’m a strong believer for a hand up, not a hand out,” Small said. “We have too many people who want hand outs and who are sitting at home and misusing government assistance. But when you have people trying to get up and go to work but are missing the bus or the bus is lagging on them, that’s a problem. When someone is in the process of losing their job, then the city is not doing them any kind of service.”

For Penn, the concerns are personal. His mother relied on public transportation to get to work while he was growing up because she could not afford a car.

“If we want our city to grow, we have to provide (great) service especially in public transportation,” Penn said.

Penn said it remains unclear what is causing the problems. He questioned whether the system has enough drivers, vehicles or investment to meet demand.

“We have to find out,” he said. “The council is not over Second Line Transit. We don’t know the in’s and the out’s. We know that microtransit has started and certain routes are cut. But we have to find out what’s taking place.”

Cheriogotis said the rollout of the new transit system began before he took office last November. His administration, however, has touted an approximately 8% increase in ridership since Second Line replaced Wave, and Cheriogotis expects demand to continue growing.

“I have concerns we are not delivering on our promise,” Cheriogotis said, adding that replacing larger buses was supposed to be accompanied by smaller microtransit vehicles capable of providing riders with broader coverage.

“Many people were dependent on the Wave,” Cheriogotis said. “Those same people need to depend on Second Line Transit. We are either lacking on vehicles or drivers to meet the demand. We have to deliver on that promise.”

Trolley complaints, too

Complaints also center on the city’s first trolley, with some riders telling council members that the vehicle is uncomfortable and hot.

Cheriogotis, who has embraced an expansion of rubber-wheel trolleys throughout Mobile, said the inaugural trolley was a used vehicle and might have issues he was unaware of. Still, he said he believed the new transit system would lead to a sustained increase in ridership among people seeking “different viable options.”

Penn also questioned whether Mobile riders are familiar enough with the new system or Via’s cellphone app, which is used to coordinate transportation options.

Via could not immediately be reached for comment.

Before Second Line launched, Via had been operating the Wave system since October 2025.

Projections suggested the redesigned system would make public transportation accessible to about 50,000 more Mobile residents than under the Wave system. Via was also brought in to expand transportation options and attract new riders looking for alternatives to driving to football games and other activities around the city.

Another goal was for no rider to travel more than a quarter-mile to reach a bus stop once the rollout was completed.

Penn said one email he received was from a rider who was upset about “having to walk miles” to reach a bus stop.

“I want to add riders who just like to rider and participate in activities,” Penn said. “But public transportation, right now, is for the people who don’t have it. We have to support them.”

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