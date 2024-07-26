Timmins Transit delays launch of on-demand service until September

The launch of Timmins Transit on-demand bus service for Porcupine and South Porcupine, Ontario, has been delayed from its original launch on Aug. 1, with a new tentative date for Sept. 3, 2024. The service aims to better connect residents of Porcupine and South Porcupine.

The delay came from necessary changes that were added to driver schedules and the city of Timmins is now working to meet collective agreement deadlines and ensure a minimal impact to drivers and transit customers.

The Northern College gymnasium will be hosting a Public Information Centre (PIC) to ensure residents and community members have the opportunity to learn more about new transit service options available to them. Visitors will learn about microtransit services, see the expanded route map and watch demonstrations on how to book and navigate the Timmins Transit On-Demand app.

There will be no change to the normal bus service in Porcupine and South Porcupine.