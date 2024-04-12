CT: Norwalk launches expanded Wheels2U rideshare service and app, broadening transit system with $2 rides

Apr. 11—NORWALK — Traveling around the city just got easier with the launch of the Norwalk Transit District's expanded Wheels2U microtransit service and app.

"Microtransit is an innovative on-demand rideshare service that has been designed to broaden the availability of public transportation by using smaller vehicles to reach more remote areas for people who are located in places where the big bus can't go," Matt Pentz, CEO of the Norwalk Transit District, said at a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Norwalk Senior Center.

Funded by a $2 million state grant, the city's Wheels2U transit service has seven vans — two of which are accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act — that can connect the most rural parts of Norwalk to the public transit system.

"This program addresses the first and last mile challenge, offering an affordable transportation option for residents, students, visitors, seniors and people with mobility impairments," Pentz said.

For seniors, especially those who are handicapped such as Lizette Timcke, the expanded Wheels2U service will help connect them to the senior centers, doctor offices, pharmacies, grocery stores and anywhere else they need to go.

"Thank you to a special person here, Lizette Timcke, she's a rider of our service," Pentz said. "It's hard to get free advice in the world, and she's offered plenty to me, and she's a great advocate."

In partnership with Via Transportation Inc., Norwalk's upgraded Wheels2U app will do a better job of connecting riders to their destinations.

"When you request a ride, it may direct you to our nearest bus route and provide you with the latest timetable for the next bus that's coming, or if you're not close to a bus route, it'll provide you with an alternative trip option to pick you up directly," Pentz said. "The technology has been designed to look for the most ideal means to get you to complete your journey."

"This broadens the entire public transit network in Norwalk," he added.

All Wheels2U van rides are $2 a ride or $6 for a group of three to eight people. Operating seven days a week with later hours on the weekend, Wheel2U rides can be booked through the app or through a dial-in number.

Pentz said he pushed to ensure the program could include the entire city, including the Norwalk Senior Center at 11 Allen Road, so that everyone in has access to transit.

Since a soft launch on March 26, the Wheels2U service has provided 432 rides in the first eight days, Pentz said.

Jim Travers, Norwalk's director of transportation, mobility and parking, said Pentz's vision to implement the Wheels2U program will connect more people and encourage them to use the public transit system by getting them that "last mile" home.

"This is an innovative program that he's created," Travers said.

"We have been struggling with first mile, last mile in Connecticut for a very long time; Norwalk is changing that momentum," Travers added.

Norwalk's pilot program is part of a statewide $19.5 million program to test out microtransit systems at the local level. Westport has a similar Wheels2U program.

"You're setting such a fantastic example of how we can really be creative in making sure that transit options are available to all of our residents," said Laoise King, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

