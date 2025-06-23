Houston Metro’s Community Connector service expands to Near Northside neighborhood

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) is partnering with the city of Houston and Evolve Houston to expand its Community Connector microtransit service to the Near Northside neighborhood.

“Expanding the Community Connector to Near Northside reflects our continued commitment to equitable transit,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “We are working to ensure safe, reliable and convenient access to [Houston Metro’s] broader network. Our goal is to deliver solutions that not only make public transit easier to choose, but the best choice for getting around.”

This latest expansion builds on the METRONow commitment to enhancing mobility across the region, especially in historically underserved areas where accessing transit has traditionally been difficult.

“I applaud [Houston Metro] for listening to the needs of Houstonians and visitors to our city and responding with smart, community-focused solutions,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “This new Northside service is another example of how [Houston Metro] continues to provide safe, clean and reliable mobility options. Innovative microtransit like this helps strengthen neighborhoods by connecting people to opportunity, and I commend [Houston Metro] for leading the way.”

Service details

Service area: View service map.

Operating hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Booking: Rides can be requested through the Ride Circuit app, available for download on iOS and Android.

The Community Connector utilizes all-electric, on-demand shuttles to bridge the first/last mile gap, connecting residents to fixed-route bus and rail services, as well as essential destinations.

Already operating in downtown Houston, the Heights, Second Ward and Third Ward, the service continues to grow as part of the METRONow plan, a systemwide effort to enhance the rider experience and build a stronger, more reliable transit system.