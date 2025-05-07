Chandler City Council approves Chandler Flex contract renewal

The City Council for the city of Chandler, Ariz., approved a two-year contract renewal for Chandler Flex, an on-demand shared mobility service operated by Via. The renewed agreement with River North Transit, LLC, operated under Via’s brand, will extend service from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027, at a cost not to exceed $3.32 million. Chandler Flex was originally launched in July 2022 to provide residents with convenient and flexible transit options.

During the first two years of service, Chandler Flex was funded by an A for Arizona Transportation Modernization grant using state funding. To fund the next two years of the newly approved contract, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-4) worked to secure a $1 million congressionally directed spending grant to fund up to 50 percent of the cost of Chandler Flex operations.

“Good transit drives economic development, and as one of the fastest-growing areas in the region, Chandler needs flexible and affordable last-mile transportation options,” Stanton said. “I was proud to work with [Chandler] Mayor [Kevin] Hartke to bring home federal funding to extend and expand the successful Chandler Flex program.”

Chandler Flex uses minivans to provide shared rides. Passengers can request a ride with a smartphone app and are picked up and dropped off with a minimal walk to meet the vehicle and arrive at their destination. Rides are typically shared with other passengers. The service area is generally bound by Chandler Boulevard on the north, Price Road on the west, Chandler Heights Road on the south and McQueen Road on the east.

Since its inception, the city says Chandler Flex has provided more than 100,000 trips. Positive feedback on surveys and an average 4.9-star rating demonstrates the popularity of Chandler Flex among riders.

“The city of Chandler is proving itself to be a leader in providing reliable, convenient and safe transit options,” Hartke said. “We are excited to continue to offer Chandler Flex ride share, providing transportation options for Chandler residents, students, workers and visitors.”