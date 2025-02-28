PSTA launches Grouper on-demand shuttle service

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has launched the Grouper, a new on-demand shuttle service connecting St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to anywhere on Clearwater Beach, Fla., including Sand Key hotels, Sheraton and Marriott.

PSTA says that as beachside businesses recover from back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Grouper will offer a convenient and affordable way to make tourists’ trips to the Tampa Bay region easier.

The prices for the service are:

$8 for one person

$20 for a group of two to four

$30 for a group of five to eight

PSTA notes a trip on the Grouper will cost less than many other ride options. The agency notes the Grouper will be staffed by professional drivers in dedicated vehicles that can handle up to nine passengers, luggage and wheelchairs. The Grouper will also book taxis at the same rates when shuttles are fully booked.

“PSTA’s transit options have been powering our community’s economy for 40 years. For some people, that’s a bus to get to work. For others, it’s a paratransit van to get to school. And now, it’s the Grouper bringing tourists to our beachside hotels and businesses. This is another innovative way PSTA can play a vital role in our community,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller.

“The Grouper is a hassle-free way to start your vacation the moment you land—step off your flight, hop in and head straight to the beach,” said PIE Director Tom Jewsbury. “It’s designed for groups, big or small, with plenty of room for luggage and wheelchairs. Whether you’re traveling solo or with friends and family, the Grouper gets everyone where they need to go—seamlessly, cost-effectively and stress-free.”

Riders can book their ride online or through the Grouper app on iPhone or Android. PSTA notes riders can request their ride on demand or schedule ahead up to two months in advance. According to the agency, if a riders’ flight is delayed, the rider can cancel and rebook with no fees.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new transit service, providing visitors with a seamless, stress free connection between PIE and world-famous Clearwater Beach,” said Chairman of the Pinellas County Commission and PSTA Board Member Brian Scott. “This service enhances accessibility, supports local tourism and ensures travelers can experience our beautiful beaches with greater ease and convenience.”