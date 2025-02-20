City of South Miami to introduce MetroConnect SoMi microtransit program Feb. 27

The city of South Miami will introduce MetroConnect SoMi, a free microtransit program that will allow residents to easily visit South Miami’s vibrant SoMi district from several locations, including Coral Gables and parts of Pinecrest, Fla., starting Feb. 27.

MetroConnect SoMi will be powered by Via Transportation, who says the intention of the microtransit program is to expand access to public transit in South Miami. The program will serve as a replacement for the former Freebee service.

Via says its intelligent algorithms match multiple passengers headed in the same direction into one vehicle to create quick, efficient shared trips.

With MetroConnect SoMi, South Miami residents will gain several perks, including:

A larger service area that serves more destinations than the previous Freebee service.

Seamless connections with the broader MetroConnect network across Miami-Dade County, as well as easier transfers to regional transit options, including Metrobus and Metrorail.

Convenient door-to-door service, as well as wheelchair accessible vehicles available upon request.

Extended night-time hours (12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Thursday to Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday).

A smoother, faster and more intuitive ride booking and routing process.

Via notes riders can use MetroConnect SoMi by downloading the MetroConnect app (available in the App Store and Google Play). Riders without smartphones can also book by calling over the phone. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles will be available upon request.

“We are excited to partner with MetroConnect and Via to provide our residents and visitors with a dynamic ridesharing service that is both convenient and eco-friendly. By making it easier for residents and visitors to frequent the SoMi District, we’re hoping to leverage our “half-penny tax” revenues to foster economic growth by boosting our local businesses while enhancing the overall quality of life for South Miamians. We hope this collaboration is a win for both our community and our economy, as we work together to build a more connected and sustainable future,” said South Florida Mayor Javier Fernández.

“Via is delighted to partner with the city of South Miami to bring a transit solution that is flexible, convenient and integrated with the region’s existing transit options. South Miami’s decision to launch MetroConnect SoMi underscores its reputation as a city that is dedicated to supporting the wellbeing and lifestyles of its community members,” said Via’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships Mike Vaccarino.