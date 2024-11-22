Bay Transit Express microtransit service coming to West Point

Bay Transit is replacing the deviated fixed-route bus service in the town of West Point, Va., with its Bay Transit Express ride hailing program beginning Dec. 2. The original Bay Transit Express shared ride service started in Gloucester County and quickly eclipsed the ridership of the previous deviated fixed-route services there. Bay Transit says a similar outcome is expected for the new microtransit service in West Point.

The new Bay Transit Express in the town of West Point will pick up riders when they want and transport them safely and efficiently in a service zone that includes the town of West Point, as well as portions of King & Queen County and Eltham. Using the free Bay Transit 4U app, customers can securely and conveniently book trips from their smartphones and get picked up in minutes. Bay Transit Express – West Point will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and rides throughout the service zone are $1 per person.

“Bay Transit Express was a game changer for us in Gloucester County and I fully expect the new service in West Point and King & Queen County to be just as successful,” said Bay Transit Director Ken Pollock. “The compact service zone will help to ensure customers wait for 10 minutes or so after hailing their ride through the Bay Transit 4U app. Coupled with expanding our service hours to 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, we anticipate both surges in ridership and customer satisfaction.”

Customers can pay using their debit or credit card securely stored on the Bay Transit 4U app or pay in cash with exact change aboard the bus. All Bay Transit Express vehicles are wheelchair lift equipped and operated by Bay Transit’s professional drivers. Customers without smartphones, or those who need to book through an agent, can schedule rides by calling the local Bay Transit office.

“We even have QR codes on the sides of the bus and on Bay Transit Express promotional materials that link directly to the Apple App Store or Google Play, for those with Android phones, to conveniently download our free Bay Transit 4U app,” Pollock said.