Combined investment of more than C$500,000 to fund vehicles and charging stations for Renfrew County, Ontario, on-demand rideshare program

A combined investment of more than C$500,000 (US$368,320) from the government of Canada and the townships of Bonnechere Valley, North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region, Ontario, will fund the purchase of three zero-emission vehicles and six charging stations for an on-demand rideshare program.

The initiative will increase transit options to help people in Renfrew County get around their communities.

“Public transportation is key to making people’s lives easier while combatting the impacts of climate change. We are proud to support this project that will help people in Bonnechere Valley, North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region get around their communities easily and conveniently,” said Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“This pilot project will enrich people’s lives by providing better access to the services they need. It will offer a low-cost transit option to access work, health care, training and education opportunities. It will also provide access to EV charging stations for our residents and visitors,” said Mayor of the Township of Bonnechere Valley Jennifer Murphy.



The government of Canada is investing up to C$387,302 (US$285,273) in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The township of Bonnechere Valley is contributing C$43,492 (US$32,034) and the townships of North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region together are contributing a combined C$87,884 (US$64,732).

“An innovative and collaborative approach to address isolation and provide access to local services for vulnerable individuals in rural communities. This pilot project will provide affordable transportation and support independent living for our residents,” said Mayor of the Township of North Algona Wilberforce James Brose.

“By working together, we've taken a crucial step toward improving accessible transportation options for our rural communities, enhancing mobility and quality of life for our residents,” said Mayor of the Township of Whitewater Region Neil Nicholson.