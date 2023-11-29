TCAT delays launch of on-demand van and car services with electric vehicles to late 2024

The launch of both on-demand van and car services with electric vehicles in Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) prioritized areas ­– the West End, West Hill and Ithaca Flats areas ­– has been postponed from January to later in 2024.

The on-demand van and car services are part of the Ithaca Electric Transportation Access (IETA) project to build a network of clean, electric transportation options to the city’s prioritized neighborhoods that also include bikeshare, carshare and sidewalk and other infrastructure improvements.

The overall project is supported by a $7 million award from the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority in partnership with the New York State Department of Public Service and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

TCAT’s existing partners in the IETA project include Ithaca Carshare, Ithaca Bikeshare, 211 Tompkins, the city of Ithaca, GoIthaca, Downtown Ithaca Alliance and Golden Aspen Consulting of Ithaca.