City of West Memphis, MATA to launch new on-demand microtransit service Oct. 1

WM Connect will give riders the ability to travel to medical appointments, leisure activities and more.
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Aug. 5, 2026
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The West Memphis, Arkansas water tower rises above a tree-lined park on a clear autumn day, bearing the city name prominently on its white spherical tank

West Memphis Arkansas Water Tower.

The city of West Memphis (WM), Ark., is partnering with the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in Memphis, Tenn., to launch WM Connect, a new on-demand microtransit option that will be available through a mobile app. The service, launching Oct. 1, will give riders in West Memphis the ability to travel to medical appointments, leisure activities and more.

The service is ADA accessible. According to ABC 24 Memphis, a planned connection to Memphis International Airport will develop after service is live. Service hours will be extended on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will cost $2 per ride, with fares free for the first month. The cost is the same as a bus fare, according to K8 News.

"By providing public transportation service for West Memphis, Arkansas, MATA would help improve mobility for that community without sacrificing growth and innovation opportunities for Memphis area residents," said MATA Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin.  

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

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Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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