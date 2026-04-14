Arlington County launches Arlington Microtransit pilot

Arlington County, Va., has launched Arlington Microtransit (MICRO), an on-demand, public transportation pilot program with flexible routes that connect to regional transit, local hubs and specific addresses.

The county says the pilot period will be used to collect and evaluate passenger feedback and ridership patterns to determine how microtransit can best be tailored to the county. The pilot is supported by a combination of funding from Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Arlington County and is expected to last through fiscal year 2027. The pilot is designed to act in part as a replacement for Arlington Transit bus routes that were realigned in recent years due to low-but-steady ridership.

According to the county, the service uses technology from Via to match riders heading in similar directions into shared trips, helping create efficient routes and reducing wait times. The pilot service will operate Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

During the initial period, MICRO will operate within a defined zone in northwest Arlington, generally bound by North Glebe Road, Langston Boulevard and the County line. The service connects riders to key destinations, including Ballston-MU and East Falls Church Metrorail stations, Virginia Hospital Center, Madison Community Center, local schools and the Westover neighborhood.

Fares for the pilot are as follows:

$4.50 per ride, $2.25 for seniors, persons with disabilities and K–12 students.

$2.25 for rides that start or end at Ballston Metrorail Station or East Falls Church Metrorail Station.

Children under five ride free when accompanied by an adult.

The agency notes riders can receive six free rides during the first month of the pilot until May 13. Trips can be requested in real-time through the app or by phone. Rides are dynamically routed to support efficient shared trips. Wheelchair-accessible service is available on-demand or can be pre-booked up to 24 hours in advance.