OH: Lorain County microtransit nears 150,000 rides as county plans summer expansion

Interest in Lorain County’s on-demand transit service continues to climb, with officials saying the program is on track to hit a major milestone less than two years after its launch.

County leaders announced Thursday that ViaLC — a microtransit service operating in Lorain and Elyria — is expected to surpass 150,000 completed rides before the end of this week.

The upward trend is expected to accelerate even further in the coming months.

In December, Lorain County was awarded a $2.7 million federal grant that will fund an expansion of ViaLC services this summer.

Officials said in December that the county plans to use the grant money to extend ViaLC’s operating hours, enabling workers to reach major employment hubs in Lorain and Elyria outside standard business hours.

The service, which launched in July 2024, allows riders to book shared, on-demand trips through a mobile app, offering an alternative to traditional fixed-route public transit.

Local officials have pointed to ViaLC as a way to better connect residents to jobs, medical appointments and other essential services — particularly in areas where transportation gaps have historically existed.

By allowing riders to request trips in real time and share rides with others heading in the same direction, the model aims to reduce wait times while keeping costs manageable.

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