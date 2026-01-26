Santa Cruz Metro, Via launch on-demand public transit options 

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (Santa Cruz Metro) and Via Transportation have launched new on-demand transit options.

Santa Cruz Metro introduces SeaBright Shuttle

Santa Cruz Metro’s new public transportation option, Seabright Shuttle, is a free, flexible, curb-to-curb microtransit pilot service designed to support residents, employees and visitors traveling within Santa Cruz’s Seabright neighborhood during the Murray Street Bridge Retrofit Project.

The Seabright Shuttle operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offers on-demand rides using the agency’s accessible ParaCruz vans. Riders can travel from their home or business to the nearest bus stop or from a bus stop to any destination within the Seabright service zone.

“Construction on the Murray Street Bridge has created temporary challenges for the Seabright community,” said Santa Cruz Metro CEO Corey Aldridge. “This shuttle provides a reliable, convenient and accessible mobility option that keeps people connected to work, school, services and the broader [Santa Cruz] Metro network.”

Riders can book trips by phone or by using the Mobility by Ecolane App. Upon booking, riders receive a 30-minute pickup window, with typical wait times ranging from five to 45 minutes. An accessible ParaCruz vehicle will pick riders up curbside. The agency notes all Seabright Shuttle rides are free when connecting to or from a fixed-route bus.

Via supports city of Norwalk’s new on-demand transit system

Via will be providing its technology for the city of Norwalk, Calif.’s, on-demand microtransit option.

According to Via, Norwalk Community Link offers shared rides that can be booked through a mobile app or by phone. The service provides a modern alternative to fixed route transit and helps connect riders to transit hubs, jobs, schools, medical appointments and other essential destinations throughout the city.

“Norwalk Community Link gives residents a flexible option that connects neighborhoods to services, transit and daily needs,” said Norwalk Mayor Jennifer Perez. “During the first year, this service will help us learn how flexible, on-demand service can support everyday trips and improve access for our community.”

The service uses Via technology to match riders traveling in similar directions into shared trips. Operating hours for the service will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Rides will cost $1.25 one way for each rider. Via says one ride request can include up to four additional riders. Children under 4 years of age ride free while riders must be 13 years of age or older to ride independently.

Riders can book trips through the Norwalk Community Link app or by calling the service’s phone line. Trips are optimized in real time to support shared rides and efficient routing. Via notes riders can request trips immediately, book rides for a future date and time or subscribe for regular trips.