City of Salisbury launches Salisbury Connect microtransit pilot

The city of Salisbury, N.C., has launched its Salisbury Connect microtransit pilot program that is designed to function similarly to rideshare apps but for the cost of public transit.

“The Salisbury Connect service meets the city’s strategic goal to implement a microtransit program to connect neighborhoods and residents with growing economic opportunities and improve mobility for all. We are excited to provide this service to the community,” said Sailisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield.

The city notes Downtowner Holdings is the microtransit service provider for the service, and it will administer operators, vehicles, software and management. The pilot will initially replace Route 3 (Blue Route), which serves parts of Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer. The service will launch with five Toyota Sienna minivans, which are ADA-compliant.

The service will be available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For the first 60 days, rides will cost $1.00, with a discounted rate of $0.50 for seniors, students with ID, people with disabilities and Medicare recipients. All trips booked using the app are free for the first two weeks of service. Passengers can request same-day pickups through a smartphone app or by phone.

According to the city, the program is funded by a $2.8 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina Project. Salisbury Connect will run for an initial pilot period to evaluate long-term demand and sustainability.