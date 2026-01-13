Hampton Roads Transit expands OnDemand Ridesharing microtransit system

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has expanded its OnDemand Ridesharing microtransit system to Chesapeake and Hampton, Va., following the completion of the previous OnDemand Rideshare program in Virginia Beach. The expansion will provide a new, affordable transportation option for those without vehicles and in areas with limited fixed-route bus service.

HRT notes existing service in Newport News also was extended. OnDemand Ridesharing programs in the three cities will be available through October 2026, after which they will be evaluated for future potential. The agency has made the new service in Chesapeake and Hampton free for the first two weeks. After that, the first two rides are free for any new riders per email address through October.

Fares for the service are $2 per person per ride, just like HRT’s other modes of transit. Free fares are offered for qualified paratransit riders and Student Freedom Pass holders, though anyone riding with the pass holder must pay the fare. Paratransit and Student Freedom Pass riders must show proof of participation. Kids 17 and under ride free with a paying adult.

“Our OnDemand Ridesharing, known in the transit industry as microtransit, is a new mode of transit that is ideal for the first or last leg of a fixed route trip – it bridges an important gap to ensure customers have access to reliable, safe, efficient and sustainable transportation,” said HRT President and CEO William Harrell. “We are delighted to expand our OnDemand service to Chesapeake and Hampton, and we appreciate the support of state and local leaders who recognize the benefits of this innovative service.”

Service is available in one designated zone in each city Mondays through Fridays from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Customers can book on the HRT OnDemand mobile app or by phone. HRT says that when booking with the app, customers will see a map of the service area where rides are offered to, include key destinations and transit hubs. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available upon request.

According to the agency, once a ride is entered with pickup and drop-off locations, the system will provide ride options for time and location. Customers are directed to a nearby virtual bus stop, and a driver is dispatched to meet them at that location. Rides operate solely within the zones. Customers who want to go beyond each city’s zone are dropped off near a fixed route, such as an HRT bus, for onward travel.

Customers are provided with vehicle information such as license plate number, driver name, driver photo and vehicle ID number and can track their vehicle in real-time using the app. The vehicles are operated by HRT’s partner, Via Transportation. Service is funded through Transit Ridership Incentive Program grants and city contributions.

In Chesapeake, the 11.3-square-mile zone connects with four bus routes while in Newport News, OnDemand ridesharing continues within a 20-square-mile zone, connecting to six bus routes.