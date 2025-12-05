Pace Suburban Bus, city of Joliet launch new first/last-mile transit service

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) has partnered with the city of Joliet, Ill., to launch a new service, VanGo, in the city. VanGo is a reservation-based transit service created in an effort to close the first- and last-mile gap by connecting riders to employment for $5 per day.

“Reliable transportation is a cornerstone of opportunity. VanGo gives workers in Joliet a convenient and affordable way to reach jobs,” said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski.

VanGo offers commuters vehicle reservations for round trips in a defined service zone near the transit center. Once users have registered, vehicles can be unlocked with a code, used for local trips and returned at the end of the day.

“VanGo is a flexible transit innovation that provides on-demand service built around the needs of commuters. I’m proud to support Pace and the city’s efforts to expand mobility options for our community,” said State Rep. Larry Walsh, Jr.

Pace’s partnership with the city of Joliet was a key element in launching the service, including the city’s commitment to dedicated parking at the transit center for the vehicles when not in use.

“VanGo is a win for Joliet residents and Joliet employers alike,” said Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy. “This partnership with Pace gives our community another dependable option to access jobs and move throughout the city.”

With VanGo, users can make reservations at any time, not needing to call a reservation line. Pace manages all maintenance, insurance and fueling of the program vehicles, allowing users to reserve, unlock and go.

“Bringing VanGo to Joliet is about expanding opportunity,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “This community deserves convenient, dependable and affordable options for getting around—and VanGo delivers exactly that.”

By integrating seamlessly with Pace routes and Metra service, Pace says that VanGo strengthens the overall transit network and supports employment access throughout the region. To utilize the service, drivers must be at least 21 years old and hold a valid driver's license, proof of insurance and a clean driving record. Registration is available on Pace’s website.