MN: For a price, Metro Mobility users can get a private on-demand ride

Metro Mobility users who can afford to pay a bit more for a private ride and faster trips have a new transportation option.

The Metropolitan Council recently entered into a partnership with Carepool to provide same-day, on-demand rides for seniors and those with disabilities, in much the same way others arrange for rides using Uber or Lyft.

Carepool joins Transportation Plus in taking riders to their destination without picking up other passengers along the way. Both companies can accommodate wheelchairs, scooters and service animals.

But as its name suggests, Carepool offers riders a “caring experience” as well as their choice of drivers, said CEO Josh Massey.

“With a taxi or other rideshare, you get something new every day,” Massey said. With Carepool, “a lot of time you get the same driver. They can have confidence in who their driver might be ... and feel safe in driving experience.”

For instance, Massey said, riders might prefer to have a woman as their driver. And if a rider who has built rapport with a particular driver needs more assistance after a medical procedure, “we can be the responsible party,” he said.

Riders certified to use Metro Mobility may book trips on Carepool by calling 612-284-5204 or online at carepool.us. A new app is expected to be released this month.

Customers will pay the first $5 for any rides, and Metro Mobility will cover the next $15. If the total fare exceeds $20, the customer pays the remainder, according to a Metro Mobility fee schedule. Fares for on-demand rides must be paid with cash, credit card or debit card.

Metro Mobility — the shared public transportation service for people with a disability or health issue who are unable to use fixed-route buses and trains — isn’t going away. In most cases, Metro Mobility trips must be booked at least a day in advance. The cost per trip ranges from $3.50 to $4 depending on the time of day, and a surcharge is added for trips of 15 miles or more, according to the Met Council.

The Metro Mobility program has more than 19,300 active riders each month, the Met Council said.

Carepool came to the Twin Cities about 18 months ago at a time when Uber and Lyft were threatening to leave Minneapolis as drivers demanded higher pay.

Anyone can use Carepool, Massey said. Rides not covered by private insurance or the Met Council program will cost about the same as a traditional rideshare trip. Massey said he expects Carepool to provide up to 5,000 rides monthly within the next three to six months.

Amtrak’s Borealis, the passenger train running between St. Paul’s Union Depot and Chicago’s Union Station, carried its 250,000th passenger over the Independence Day weekend.

The service began in May 2024 and was projected to serve between 125,000 and 155,000 passengers per year. That figure was later revised to 232,000.

“A quarter of a million riders demonstrate the desire for safe, equitable and reliable transportation options in Minnesota,” said state Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

“We remain pleased and encouraged by the early success of the Borealis and look forward to its continued growth.”

Amtrak operates the 411-mile line under contracts with transportation departments in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Daily trips take about 7½ hours from end to end.

“Some of these guests have never before used Amtrak,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Now all of them can enjoy the benefits of train travel while avoiding the long drive on Interstate 94.”

©2025 The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Visit startribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC