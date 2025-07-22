WI: Eau Claire’s new on-demand ride service begins Tuesday

People looking to get around on the north side of Eau Claire will have another option beginning Tuesday as the city introduces its ‘Northern Lite’ public microtransit service.

The service is similar to Uber and Lyft, except it will be part of the Eau Claire public transit system. The service will have more limited region than those private companies, but be more affordable.

“It’s $1.75 per ride and you can use your bus pass,” said Eau Claire Transit Manager Katrina Running. “We won’t be doing free transfers [to the buses]. We’re working on that as an option.”

Running, though, said that the hope is to introduce people who’ve never utilized the public transit system in Eau Claire to try it out.

Those looking to save even more money, she said, might consider purchasing a day pass.

“It depends on how frequently they would use it,” she said. “The day pass is $3.75, so if you’re taking three or more rides, it’s worthwhile. That would be unlimited rides on the bus and using microtransit. It goes to Costco, it goes downtown, it goes anywhere in the service area.”

Those looking to go outside the microtransit service area can use the bus routes and be picked back up within the service area by microtransit.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to trial out this new service,” Running said. “I think it would be just another tool in our tool box of public transportation. It will make it a little bit easier to get around.”

Those looking to use the microtransit service will need to download the Northern Lite by EC Transit app onto their smartphone. Individuals without a smartphone can book a ride by calling 1-715-202-6757.

Once a ride is booked, the app will match those individuals with other riders headed in the same direction, thus allowing for quick and easy shared tripes to help keep the cost low. Riders are directed to pick up and drop off locations to minimize detours and keep trips running smoothly. The service will be available from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and riders with mobility issues can request door-to-door service and wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

The name “Northern Lite” was chosen about a month ago.

“The idea came from one of our bus drivers,” Running said. “[It’s] ‘Northern’ being that our pilot program is going to take place on the northern side of Eau Claire and then ‘Lite’ because it’s smaller vehicles than our typical fixed routes.”

It is a one-year pilot program, meaning it currently has funding for one year. The city will still have to decide, based on how well the program is used, if they decide to find funding to extend it. The program is being operated and managed by Via Transportation in partnership with Eau Claire Transit.

