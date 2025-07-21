NC: CATS ended several northern Mecklenburg bus routes for microtransit. Here’s why

The Charlotte Area Transit System discontinued several bus routes in northern Mecklenburg County after rolling out CATS Micro, the new rideshare-style program billed as a cheaper alternative to apps like Lyft and Uber.

Buses no longer serve several stops in Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson. The change took effect July 7.

Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle previously told The Charlotte Observer microtransit would not replace buses regardless of how popular the on-demand transit might become. A spokesperson with the transit system said that has not changed, and riders need not worry for the future of busier routes.

Here’s what that means for commuters in the area — and whether more routes might be cut in the future.

North Mecklenburg bus routes discontinued

The North Mecklenburg Village Rider that served routes 97, 98 and 99 and the Davidson Shuttle serving route 290 both ended this summer.

CATS deployed community engagement teams to ride the routes in the weeks leading up to the change and give riders a heads up, according to CATS spokesperson Brett Baldeck. The transit system also sent out an alert on May 27 announcing the change.

In lieu of catching buses with a fixed route, riders in need of public transit must now hail a CATS-branded minivan that will take them to their desired destination. CATS Micro costs the same as a bus ride: $2.20 per passenger per one-way trip.

CATS Micro uses the same CATS-Pass app as the rest of the region’s public transit system. Riders can also call a ride at 704-336-7433.

CATS Micro operates longer hours than the former bus routes. Here’s how the schedule changed:

Microtransit weekday hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Discontinued bus route weekday and Saturday hours: 8:26 a.m. to 7:22 p.m.

Microtransit weekend hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Discontinued bus route Sunday hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:48 p.m.

Microtransit won’t replace most bus routes in Charlotte

Cagle’s promise that CATS Micro won’t replace buses still holds true, Baldeck said. Northern Mecklenburg was the exception due to low ridership.

Microtransit was more feasible than operating a bus for one or two patrons at a time on the now-discontinued northern routes, Baldeck said.

CATS will not eliminate heavily trafficked bus routes in exchange for micotransit. Replacing popular bus routes “would be completely inefficient and ineffective,” according to Cagle.

“Bus has always been the backbone and will always be the backbone,” Baldeck said.

What is CATS Micro?

CATS Micro is currently in a pilot stage and is only available in the north, where it served as the primary form of public transit after launching in February. Microtransit runs from Davidson to the north through Cornelius, Huntersville and the Northlake Mall area to the south.

Cagle previously told the Observer microtransit is intended to help people who need public transit to get around but don’t live in areas with a bus or train line. CATS Micro can take them to those other forms of public transit or to their final destination.

Much like Uber, riders can order a van to pick them up at their current location, assuming it falls within the service area, and drop them off at a destination of their choosing.

Kids ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 8 and under require a car seat or booster seat.

CATS has 19 other parts of the county in mind for microtransit expansion that would be paid for through a proposed sales tax increase for transportation projects. Voters could vote on the tax this fall.

