OH: $2.2M deal keeps ride-share style transit rolling in Elyria and Lorain

Lorain County’s microtransit service in Elyria and Lorain will continue for another year following county commissioners’ approval of a $2.2 million contract extension with Via Transportation.

The extended agreement, approved during Lorain County Commissioners’ July 1 meeting, ensures continued on-demand transportation service in Elyria and Lorain from July 15 through July 31, 2026. Operating weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the service provides a modern alternative to conventional bus routes by functioning similarly to popular ride-sharing platforms.

Residents can request rides through a mobile application or phone call, paying just $2 per trip. The program offers discounted fares for students at $1 per ride and provides free transportation for senior citizens. This app-based system allows for flexible pickup and drop-off locations within the service area, unlike traditional fixed-route transit options.

In addition to the service extension, commissioners approved a $48,000 contract with Via Mobility to create a comprehensive Transportation Development Plan. This strategic plan will assess current operations, identify community transportation needs and recommend cost-effective short-term strategies.

“This is going to give us our plan for the future and how we can grow microtransit and make our fixed routes more efficient and complimentary to our microtransit services,” Deputy County Administrator Karen Perkins said at the meeting. “I think after that plan is put in place and laid out to the public and our communities, they’ll see the benefit. They’ll see how it works and they’ll see how their investment in transit is actually an investment in their community.”

While the program has shown success in Elyria and Lorain, County Commissioner David Moore acknowledged the difficulties in attracting additional communities to join the initiative.

“I think we’ve proven to the communities and these other community organizations that we have a very successful public transportation system in Elyria and Lorain,” Moore said. “Now, I’ve reached out to other communities, but they seem to be not as interested in joining.”

Cost concerns appear to be the primary barrier preventing broader participation, according to Perkins. However, she emphasized that more participation in the program would help reduce expenses for all involved.

County officials are actively pursuing multiple funding streams to ensure program sustainability and affordability. Perkins detailed discussions with various community organizations like the Community Foundation and the Ford Foundation to develop new partnerships. Additionally, the county is seeking a workforce mobility grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) as part of their comprehensive funding approach.

“I think we’re positioning ourselves for success,” Perkins said.

