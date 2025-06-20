WA: Study determines Washington has the highest Uber prices in the country

You might want to consider public transit next time you’re heading somewhere without a car. According to a study published in May by online lender NetCredit, Uber rides cost more in Washington than any other state. Uber prices in WA higher than any state

NetCredit’s staff checked the price of a 30-minute Uber ride in each of the 100 biggest cities in the U.S., along with the three biggest cities in each state. It used those figures to get an estimate of the average Uber price in each state.

At $53.46, NetCredit’s Washington estimate was the highest of any state in the country. That’s around $18 higher than the national median, and $23 more than the state with the cheapest Ubers, Indiana.

Washington’s high average Uber price was largely driven by the cost of taking an Uber in Seattle, according to NetCredit. At an estimated $60, Seattle had the highest average price for a 30-minute Uber of any city included in the study. NetCredit’s estimate for Seattle was $9 higher than the next most expensive city, Cheyenne, WY, and $12.50 higher than third place Reno, NV. Why WA Uber prices are so expensive

State law also gives rideshare drivers the right to paid sick leave and workers’ compensation. Most expensive states for an Uber

Washington’s average Uber price was nearly $2 higher than the next-most expensive state, Alaska, and $5 higher than third-place Wyoming. Here’s the entire top 10: * Washington, $53.46 * Alaska, $51.82 * Wyoming, $48.56 * Montana, $47.23 * New York, $45.05 * Louisiana, $44.73 * Oregon, $41.88 * Delaware, $41.79 * Alabama, $40.99 * New Jersey, $40.63 How affordable are Ubers in WA?

Uber prices in Washington are a bit more affordable when you take into account how much Washingtonians are earning, though. NetCredit compared each state’s average Uber price to its average income to get a better sense of how affordable an Uber is for the typical customer.

It found that the average 30-minute Uber ride in Washington costs 1.86-times the median hourly wage. That was the eighth-highest of any state in the country. The median ratio among all states was right around 1.57.

