NJ: Low-cost transit service debuts in N.J. county for $1.80 per ride

Passaic County has started an on-demand ride service in the densely populated cities of Clifton and Passaic, where a significant number of residents don’t own a car.

A pilot program, Passaic County MOVE, last week launched a fleet of 12 passenger vans to make pickups and drop offs all over Clifton and Passaic.

The vans are operated and maintained by Via, a micro transit company that has a one-year, $1.6 million contract with Passaic County. Via Microtransit currently operates on-demand ride systems in Jersey City, Newark, and Camden.

“Our new micro transit program is a modern solution to everyday challenges,” Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett said at a news conference held Wednesday in Dundee Island Park in Passaic.

Rep. Nellie Pou, who represents portions of Passaic County in New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District, called the microtransit initiative “absolutely forward thinking.”

This is Passaic County’s first venture in micro transit, the technology-driven system that uses smaller vehicles on demand. Rides can be arranged either by phone 973-791-7583 or by downloading the Passaic County MOVE app.

As an introductory offer, Passaic County MOVE is offering free rides through June 20 to anyone who opens an account. After that, rides will cost $1.80 a person. The system operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartlett said chief among the challenges is solving the “first-mile, last mile” problem for people who rely on mass transit. Many people live too far away to walk to the bus or train station, he said, so they rely on a car.

“If the distance between your starting point and public transit is too far, of if the end trip doesn’t get you close enough to your destination, you’ll skip transit, and either hop in the car, or not go at all,” Bartlett said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora cited Census data that indicated 28 percent of the households in his city don’t have a car. Lora noted Passaic has 22,000 residents per square mile, highlighting the density and the significant portion of the population that lacks personal transportation.

“When you consider the need for transportation, whether its to make it to a medical appointment or to go shopping, we’re talking about a population that doesn’t always have the option to call a different ride service because of the costs,” he said. “This service is low-cost and will provide transportation opportunities to families.”

You don’t have to be a resident of Clifton or Passaic to open an account. The ride service is open to anyone who is 13 or older.

Service dogs are allowed, as are pets who are in carrying cases. Pickup and drop-off points are arranged through the app and Via does provide wheelchair accessible vans upon request.

