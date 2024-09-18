SDOT launches new awards program to connect Lime bike and scooter trips with public transit

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has launched a new promotion to connect riders' Lime bike and scooter share trips with public transit. The rewards program is funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure, in close partnership with King County Metro, Sound Transit and Lime.

What’s included

Available at more than a dozen Link stations: Riders can ride a Lime bike or scooter share and end their trip at any of the 14 Seattle, Wash., Link light-rail stations to earn a transit ride.

Riders can ride a Lime bike or scooter share and end their trip at any of the 14 Seattle, Wash., Link light-rail stations to earn a transit ride. Rewards as you go: Riders will earn enough points to cover their transit trip by parking a Lime bike or scooter in preferred parking spots near the light-rail stations and taking their next transit ride within 24 hours.

Riders will earn enough points to cover their transit trip by parking a Lime bike or scooter in preferred parking spots near the light-rail stations and taking their next transit ride within 24 hours. More designated parking spots: SDOT recently added more parking spots for bikes and scooters at the 14 Link light-rail stations, making it easier for riders to transition from scooter or bike share to transit.

How it works

Connect your accounts: After downloading the Lime and Transit GO Ticketing apps, riders can sign up for rewards and connect their Lime account. When connected, riders will instantly earn 300 points, enough for a transit ticket.

After downloading the Lime and Transit GO Ticketing apps, riders can sign up for rewards and connect their Lime account. When connected, riders will instantly earn 300 points, enough for a transit ticket. Take a qualifying trip: Each time riders ride a Lime scooter or Lime bike and end their ride at one of the preferred parking spots at the 14 Link light-rail stations, riders will automatically earn enough points to transfer onto Link light-rail service, the bus or other nearby transit options. Riders can activate their transit ticket within 24 hours of ending their eligible Lime trip.

Each time riders ride a Lime scooter or Lime bike and end their ride at one of the preferred parking spots at the 14 Link light-rail stations, riders will automatically earn enough points to transfer onto Link light-rail service, the bus or other nearby transit options. Riders can activate their transit ticket within 24 hours of ending their eligible Lime trip. Participate in surveys: After completing a qualifying trip, riders will be invited to take a short survey about their experience. Riders will earn 300 points for participating.

After completing a qualifying trip, riders will be invited to take a short survey about their experience. Riders will earn 300 points for participating. Many ways to ride transit: The points riders earn can be redeemed on a wide range of transit services in the greater Seattle area, including Sound Transit Link light-rail and Express bus service, King County Metro buses, the Seattle Streetcar, Kitsap Transit bus service and King County Water Taxi.

A stronger transit system in Seattle

SDOT says it has made significant investments through the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle and Seattle Transit Measure.

Some examples of recently completed projects funded by the Levy to Move Seattle include:

RapidRide H Line – Delridge Way SW

RapidRide G Line – Madison Street

Route 44 Project

Route 48 Project

The voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure funds:

More bus service in Seattle, operated by King County Metro

Increased access to transit for people historically underserved in Seattle through low-income fare subsidies and community-centered programming

Transformative capital projects



