SDOT launches new awards program to connect Lime bike and scooter trips with public transit

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has launched a new promotion to connect riders' Lime bike and scooter share trips with public transit. The rewards program is funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure, in close partnership with King County Metro, Sound Transit and Lime.
What’s included
- Available at more than a dozen Link stations: Riders can ride a Lime bike or scooter share and end their trip at any of the 14 Seattle, Wash., Link light-rail stations to earn a transit ride.
- Rewards as you go: Riders will earn enough points to cover their transit trip by parking a Lime bike or scooter in preferred parking spots near the light-rail stations and taking their next transit ride within 24 hours.
- More designated parking spots: SDOT recently added more parking spots for bikes and scooters at the 14 Link light-rail stations, making it easier for riders to transition from scooter or bike share to transit.
How it works
- Connect your accounts: After downloading the Lime and Transit GO Ticketing apps, riders can sign up for rewards and connect their Lime account. When connected, riders will instantly earn 300 points, enough for a transit ticket.
- Take a qualifying trip: Each time riders ride a Lime scooter or Lime bike and end their ride at one of the preferred parking spots at the 14 Link light-rail stations, riders will automatically earn enough points to transfer onto Link light-rail service, the bus or other nearby transit options. Riders can activate their transit ticket within 24 hours of ending their eligible Lime trip.
- Participate in surveys: After completing a qualifying trip, riders will be invited to take a short survey about their experience. Riders will earn 300 points for participating.
- Many ways to ride transit: The points riders earn can be redeemed on a wide range of transit services in the greater Seattle area, including Sound Transit Link light-rail and Express bus service, King County Metro buses, the Seattle Streetcar, Kitsap Transit bus service and King County Water Taxi.
A stronger transit system in Seattle
SDOT says it has made significant investments through the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle and Seattle Transit Measure.
Some examples of recently completed projects funded by the Levy to Move Seattle include:
- RapidRide H Line – Delridge Way SW
- RapidRide G Line – Madison Street
- Route 44 Project
- Route 48 Project
The voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure funds:
- More bus service in Seattle, operated by King County Metro
- Increased access to transit for people historically underserved in Seattle through low-income fare subsidies and community-centered programming
- Transformative capital projects