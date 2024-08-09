  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Alt. Mobility
    2. Shared Mobility
    3. Bicycle & Scooter Sharing

    Micromobility zones expanding in Edmonton, Alberta

    Aug. 9, 2024
    E-scooter and e-bike vendors are expanding riding zones in Edmonton to expand accessibility to sustainable and active transportation.
    Related To: City of Edmonton
    City of Edmonton
    E-scooter and e-bike vendors are expanding riding zones in Edmonton to provide more neighborhoods with access to these shared micromobility devices.
    E-scooter and e-bike vendors are expanding riding zones in Edmonton to provide more neighborhoods with access to these shared micromobility devices.

    Community members in the city of Edmonton, Alberta, will begin to see an expansion of E-scooter and e-bike riding zones to provide more neighborhoods with access to these shared micromobility devices. 

    Starting Aug. 14, the perimeter of the riding zones will expand to include the following areas: 

    • South West to the Anthony Henday
    • North to 137 Avenue and portions of Castle Downs
    • East to 50 St.

    The city notes vendors have licenses for public road right-of-way and are able to set their own boundaries within the perimeter. The city has allowed each vendor to add additional e-scooters and e-bikes to their fleets to service the expanded zones. The city has a 24-hour parking time limit around the perimeter to help prevent end-of-trip parking clutter and to maintain shared micromobility access across the city.