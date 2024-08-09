Micromobility zones expanding in Edmonton, Alberta

Community members in the city of Edmonton, Alberta, will begin to see an expansion of E-scooter and e-bike riding zones to provide more neighborhoods with access to these shared micromobility devices.

Starting Aug. 14, the perimeter of the riding zones will expand to include the following areas:

South West to the Anthony Henday

North to 137 Avenue and portions of Castle Downs

East to 50 St.

The city notes vendors have licenses for public road right-of-way and are able to set their own boundaries within the perimeter. The city has allowed each vendor to add additional e-scooters and e-bikes to their fleets to service the expanded zones. The city has a 24-hour parking time limit around the perimeter to help prevent end-of-trip parking clutter and to maintain shared micromobility access across the city.