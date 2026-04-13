CTA, Pace Suburban Bus to offer $5 Divvy credit with 30-day pass purchase

This pilot program will offer up to 20,000 credits to riders who purchase an eligible 30-day pass. The credit is not available to Divvy annual members.

"Chicago continues to show what's possible when city agencies and operators work together,” said Lyft Urban Solutions Vice President of External Affairs Caroline Samponaro. “This Ventra-Divvy promotion makes an already great transit system even more useful — giving riders a smarter, more affordable way to complete their entire journey, not just part of it. We're proud to be part of that vision for Chicago.”

The agency says the promotion provides stronger mobility options by encouraging the use of public transit and bike and scooter sharing, promoting a more flexible and integrated approach to transportation. CTA says this can be beneficial for first- and last-mile connections, where Divvy bikes and scooters can bridge the gap between transit stops and a passenger’s destination.

CTA notes that this effort builds on other integrated transit products, including the Regional Connect Pass and Regional Day Pass and is another phase in making travel more seamless amongst CTA, Metra and Pace, reflecting the goals of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) Act, as well as the broader mobility ecosystem. Beginning this summer, CTA, Metra and Pace will work with the Northern Illinois Transit Authority to continue work towards these goals.

“Reliable first- and last-mile connections are essential to a strong transit system. This partnership gives Pace and CTA riders a simple, affordable way to connect from our services and their final destination,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “Offering Divvy credits with a 30-day pass adds real value for customers and gives them more flexible options for how they move around the region.”