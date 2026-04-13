CTA, Pace Suburban Bus to offer $5 Divvy credit with 30-day pass purchase

The move looks to get more passengers connected with first- and last-mile solutions to improve transit trips.
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April 13, 2026
3 min read
ID 316027533 © Joe Hendrickson | Dreamstime.com
A row of Divvy bike-share bicycles docked at a station at Madison Street and Damen Avenue in Chicago, with the United Center arena visible in the background. The white and light blue bikes display both the Divvy and Lyft logos. A Divvy kiosk with a 'Ride. Return.' information panel stands at the head of the dock. The foreground bikes are electric-assist models with front cargo baskets and integrated locking mechanisms.

The agencies are offering 20,000 credits on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Pace Suburban Bus and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) are offering a bonus to riders who purchase a 30-day CTA/Pace pass. The promotional product is expected to launch later in April.

Registered Ventra users who enroll in the promotion and purchase the monthly pass will receive $5 in Divvy bikes and scooters credit.

“We've created this pilot because our riders deserve mobility options that meet them where they are—transportation choices that feel intuitive, connected and effortless at every step,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “Moving from a train to a bus to a bike should simply work, and this pilot is about bringing those pieces together into a single, seamless experience. By working together, CTA, Pace and Divvy are empowering people with the freedom to travel in the ways that best fit their lives.”

How riders can activate the $5 Divvy credit:

  • Enroll: Riders must have a registered Ventra account and an active Divvy account.
  • Sign up: Riders should first enroll in the promotion on the Ventra website.
  • Purchase: Once enrolled, riders can buy a qualifying 30-day CTA/Pace pass.
  • Check email: Riders will receive a unique $5 Divvy promotional code via email within 24 hours of their purchase. 
  • Redeem and ride: Riders then enter the code into their Divvy app to claim the credit.

This pilot program will offer up to 20,000 credits to riders who purchase an eligible 30-day pass. The credit is not available to Divvy annual members.

"Chicago continues to show what's possible when city agencies and operators work together,” said Lyft Urban Solutions Vice President of External Affairs Caroline Samponaro. “This Ventra-Divvy promotion makes an already great transit system even more useful — giving riders a smarter, more affordable way to complete their entire journey, not just part of it. We're proud to be part of that vision for Chicago.”

The agency says the promotion provides stronger mobility options by encouraging the use of public transit and bike and scooter sharing, promoting a more flexible and integrated approach to transportation. CTA says this can be beneficial for first- and last-mile connections, where Divvy bikes and scooters can bridge the gap between transit stops and a passenger’s destination. 

CTA notes that this effort builds on other integrated transit products, including the Regional Connect Pass and Regional Day Pass and is another phase in making travel more seamless amongst CTA, Metra and Pace, reflecting the goals of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) Act, as well as the broader mobility ecosystem. Beginning this summer, CTA, Metra and Pace will work with the Northern Illinois Transit Authority to continue work towards these goals.

“Reliable first- and last-mile connections are essential to a strong transit system. This partnership gives Pace and CTA riders a simple, affordable way to connect from our services and their final destination,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “Offering Divvy credits with a 30-day pass adds real value for customers and gives them more flexible options for how they move around the region.”

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