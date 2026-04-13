CTA, Pace Suburban Bus to offer $5 Divvy credit with 30-day pass purchase

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Pace Suburban Bus and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) are offering a bonus to riders who purchase a 30-day CTA/Pace pass. The promotional product is expected to launch later in April.
Registered Ventra users who enroll in the promotion and purchase the monthly pass will receive $5 in Divvy bikes and scooters credit.
“We've created this pilot because our riders deserve mobility options that meet them where they are—transportation choices that feel intuitive, connected and effortless at every step,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “Moving from a train to a bus to a bike should simply work, and this pilot is about bringing those pieces together into a single, seamless experience. By working together, CTA, Pace and Divvy are empowering people with the freedom to travel in the ways that best fit their lives.”