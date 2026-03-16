New York State Energy Research and Development Authority awards $4.5 million in Clean Mobility Program funding

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has awarded over $4.5 million in funding through the state’s Clean Mobility Program to two projects that will enhance zero-emission transportation connections in downstate New York. The funding will allow the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Westchester County, N.Y., to launch affordable, on-demand electric micro mobility options and rideshare services to improve first- and last-mile connections, serve transportation deserts and connect more New York commuters and residents to jobs and local services, including in underserved communities.

“New York State’s investment to expand community access to clean transportation will help more New Yorkers meet their daily needs and connect to local amenities and jobs in the region,” said NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “The partnerships forged here with the MTA and Westchester County include zero-emission projects such as bike storage and rideshare services in multiple locations to provide affordable and flexible mobility choices.”

The Clean Mobility Program awards funding to local governments, transit operators and community-based organizations for demonstration projects that expand access to innovative clean mobility solutions, including electric bicycles (e-bikes), electric scooters (e-scooters), on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rideshares or services and charging hubs to support those services. NYSERDA says the awarded projects include service in disadvantaged communities as defined by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group, and all projects are required to comply with New York State safety standards, such as being UL-certified and state and local transportation regulations.

The awarded projects include:

MTA was awarded over $1.5 million to install and operate internet-enabled, enclosed bike racks at the commuter rail stations, so riders can securely store bikes and e-bikes. The bike racks will be piloted at up to eight commuter rail stations across the MTA’s Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road service areas, including sites in Dutchess County, Suffolk County and Westchester County.

Westchester County was awarded $3 million to demonstrate a zero-emission, on-demand micro transit service accommodating up to five electric vehicles in Peekskill. The new shuttle service will bring faster, more direct and reliable access to workplaces and community destinations, as well as improved connections to Metro-North Railroad train service and the Bee-Line bus network.

“NYSERDA’s decision to award projects that prioritize affordability, accessibility and end-to-end sustainable transit options will have an overall positive effect on the numerous clean and electric mobility initiatives overseen by the commission and State at large,” said New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian. “Effective policy solutions should align with and enhance the existing fabric of daily life inside of communities and today’s funding announcement by NYSERDA is recognition of that principle.”

The NYSDREA notes the projects are in addition to $3 million awarded to the New York City Department of Transportation in December 2025 to provide electrical connections for safe and secure public e-bike charging, plus one year of secure public e-bike parking operations at locations in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

“By making smart, targeted investments in zero-emission transportation initiatives, New York State is connecting our vibrant communities,” said New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. The funding provided through The Clean Mobility Program, as well as from NYSDOT’s Innovative Mobility Initiative and Zero-Emission Transit Transition Program (ZETT) will help reduce vehicle emissions while also expanding transit options and facilitating safe and efficient travel for all New Yorkers.”

In June 2024, the program awarded $2.9 million in planning grants to 29 community-led projects to enhance planning for shared electric transportation solutions in New York. In July 2025, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced over $21 million available through a second round of funding for product demonstration, and awards are expected to be announced in summer of 2026.

“Increasing access and connections to MTA service is one of our top priorities to make sure New Yorkers can get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” said MTA President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer. “Thanks to our partners at NYSERDA, we have the opportunity to help meet the growing demand for bike infrastructure and extend our reach into more communities.”

The NYSERDA notes that this program is part of the state’s nearly $3 billion investment in zero-emission vehicles and growing access to clean transit to benefit all New Yorkers, including those in low-income or disadvantaged communities, by reducing emissions to create cleaner air and healthier communities. It complements the state’s other zero-emission transportation initiatives, including the New York Clean Transportation Prizes Initiative, administered by NYSERDA, the New York State Department of Public Service and the Department of Environmental Conservation, as part of an $85 million allocation through New York's EV Make Ready program to accelerate the transition to a clean transportation future.

The program is funded through a combination of Clean Energy Fund, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and Micro Mobility Make-Ready funds.