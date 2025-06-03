Arrowhead Transit launches RideSmart 2025

Arrowhead Transit launched RideSmart 2025 on June 2 with a celebratory event at its Cambridge operations center. Arrowhead Transit notes the milestone marks the beginning of a full system redesign that aims to improve service reliability, simplify the rider experience and expand access to key destinations in Chisago and Isanti, Minn., counties.

“This launch represents years of listening to our riders and responding with a plan that’s grounded in their real needs,” said Arrowhead Transit Assistant Director of Operations Sandra Wheelecor, who served as the project lead. “RideSmart 2025 is about better access, clearer schedules, stronger connections and most importantly, it’s about people.”

The redesigned system includes expanded commuter routes, clearly defined Dial-A-Ride zones with extended hours and multiple new loop routes designed to improve regional connectivity. Arrowhead Transit notes the redesign also lays the groundwork for future app-based booking and real-time tracking technology.

“Public transit removes barriers. There’s a lot more riding on Arrowhead Transit than just people,” said Arrowhead Transit Executive Director Brandon Nurmi.

According to Arrowhead Transit, more than 68,000 riders in Chisago and Isanti counties used Arrowhead Transit in 2024. The redesign was shaped by more than 100 survey responses, months of public engagement and dozens of adjustments based on community feedback.