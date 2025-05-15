MassDOT awards $14.8 million in FY25 Community Transit Grant Program funding

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is awarding $14.8 million in funds through the fiscal year (FY) 2025 Community Transit Grant Program (CTGP) for municipalities, councils on aging, regional transit authorities (RTA) and nonprofit organizations. The funding will go toward fully accessible vans and minivans to enhance mobility for older adults and people with disabilities. The grants will enable 30 organizations to purchase a total of 115 vehicles.

“Our administration is proud to partner with municipalities, non-profits and local transportation providers to increase travel options for seniors and people with disabilities in every corner of the state,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “We look forward to seeing the impact these grants will have by making it easier for people to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments, the grocery store and more.”

“Gov. Healey and I have been grateful to community members who have continued to increase transportation options with innovative ideas and initiatives,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “It is vital that organizations continue to advocate and deliver on public transportation services, and we are pleased to support the purchase of vehicles with this grant program as it will mean thousands of more trips each year for residents of our state who need to get to essential destinations.”

MassDOT notes this year’s applications for CTGP funding were competitive, with 54 organizations requesting a total of 250 vehicles. Winning awardees were selected with a focus on organizations replacing older and high-mileage vehicles to maintain a state of good repair, along with compelling stories from applicants to expand fleets where need has increased.

Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) Director of Transit Operations and Planning Nick Burnham said, “The WRTA is grateful to MassDOT for providing the new demand-response vans to help support our communities. These vehicles are a vital resource for individuals with mobility challenges and will go a long way in enhancing access, independence and overall quality of life for our riders. MassDOT’s continued support and investment in replacement vehicles ensures that the WRTA can continue to provide equitable transportation solutions to our riders and keep the overall vehicle fleet in a state of good repair.”

MassDOT’s Rail and Transit Division manages the CTGP annually. In addition to the vehicle cycle, organizations can also apply for operating and mobility management projects. MassDOT says the FY25 CTGP operating and mobility management awards are funded with both Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 funding, as well as state Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) funding. Applicants can request a range of minivans and cutaway vehicles, varying in size to accommodate a range of fleet needs. All models are wheelchair accessible.

MassDOT notes vehicles available through the grant program include a six-passenger minivan with a ramp, a six-passenger electric minivan with a lift, an eight-passenger cutaway with a lift, a 12-passenger cutaway with a lift, a 14-passenger cutaway with a lift, a 16-passenger cutaway with a lift and a 14-passenger low-floor minibus with a ramp.

According to federal rules, federal 5310 funds can pay for up to 85 percent of the cost of each vehicle. Massachusetts’ councils on aging, nonprofits and municipalities must pay a 15 percent match. The state’s 15 regional transportation authoritiess are eligible for fully-funded vehicles, with state MAP funds providing a 15 percent match.

The full list of projects awarded can be found on MassDOT’s website.