Healey-Driscoll Administration awards $5.8 million in Community Transit Grant Program funding

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is awarding $5.8 million in funding to 44 organizations for 56 projects that expand and enhance mobility for older adults, people with disabilities and low-income individuals across Massachusetts. The awards are provided through the Community Transit Grant Program (CTGP) and will allow regional transit authorities, municipalities and nonprofits to provide rides for people who would otherwise be unable to get to their destinations, hire staff to help people learn about and how to use transportation options and convene regional partners to collaborate to fill gaps in the transportation network.

“Every investment we make in public transportation is an investment to connect more individuals and households to opportunities and to improve the quality of life in Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “We commend everyone who competed for funding available through this program and made a strong case for the importance of connectivity and transportation education in their respective communities.”

“As a former mayor, I have seen first-hand how money going to public transportation can make a difference in people’s everyday lives, especially when it helps to advance projects that help everyone get around,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “We are proud to support our local and regional partners who are putting forward innovative initiatives to connect people to important destinations and increase access to locations and connections.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says this round of operating grants includes funding for long-distance medical shuttles that help riders access appointments, services providing rides in rural areas with limited public transit and a pilot to provide door-to-door transportation support for people traveling to medical appointments where they will be under anesthesia, among others.

According to MassDOT, mobility management grants include:

Funding to hire travel trainers who help teach people the skills and information they need to ride the bus independently and safely.

Funding to convene local organizations around shared needs and opportunities for improving mobility.

Development of training to help older adults learn how to use google maps and other apps to expand their mobility.

MassDOT notes it received 79 applications from 59 organizations, with a total request of more than $14 million. The department notes CTGP awards are funded using $4 million from the Education and Transportation Fund through the fiscal year (FY) 2025 state budget, as well as $1.8 million in Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 funding.

“We are pleased to see such a variety of initiatives aimed at improving transit services, including travel training for individuals in need of assistance, services for older riders and the expansion of existing offerings,” said MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Efforts like these greatly contribute to making our transportation network more accessible and equitable.”

“The need for these transportation investments is clear given how many of our partners competed for funding to enhance services for travelers who rely on transit to get to their medical appointments, jobs, grocery shopping and community and social gatherings,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “We look forward to seeing these projects improve connectivity across Massachusetts.”

Some of the projects awarded are:

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) ($160,312): Continue BRTA's travel training program and provide paratransit rides to seniors in towns with limited or no service, expanding on BRTA's FY24 grant to pilot senior medical transit.

Continue BRTA's travel training program and provide paratransit rides to seniors in towns with limited or no service, expanding on BRTA's FY24 grant to pilot senior medical transit. Brockton Area Transit Authority ($250,000): Provide paratransit in Avon and Stoughton outside of where it is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and continue microtransit services in Rockland.

Provide paratransit in Avon and Stoughton outside of where it is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and continue microtransit services in Rockland. Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) ($332,849): Provide dialysis rides outside of CATA's district and provide medical and grocery rides above and beyond CATA's regular services.

Provide dialysis rides outside of CATA's district and provide medical and grocery rides above and beyond CATA's regular services. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority ($198,310): Add a phone option to microtransit booking for people without access to the app.

Add a phone option to microtransit booking for people without access to the app. Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA) (400,000): Provide long-distance medical transportation for older adults and persons with disabilities in all GATRA communities and resume three days/week, long-distance medical transportation up Route 3 in partnership with Councils on Aging.

The full list can be found on MassDOT’s website.