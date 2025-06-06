OH: State awards nearly $52M for improved bike, pedestrian infrastructure

The state of Ohio recently announced that nearly $52 million in grants will be awarded over the next four years to improve safety for bicycle and pedestrian traffic — including in Lorain and Erie counties — through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), according to a news release.

The funding will support 44 projects in 33 counties.

“The Transportation Alternatives Program makes vital investments to support safer, more connected spaces for walking and biking,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in the release. “This program helps improve quality of life, enhance public safety, and build sustainable transportation networks that make our cities and towns stronger and more vibrant.”

Project list for 2026

City of Lorain Kolbe Road Sidewalk Project — New sidewalk along Kolbe Road from Jaeger Road to Clovelly Drive and along Clovelly Drive which will connect the sidewalk to Kolbe Road/Clovelly Drive. Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB) at the intersections of Kolbe Road with both Rossi Way and Clovelly Drive. The cost is $575,751.

City of Sheffield Lake sidewalks and crossings — Crews will install new sidewalks on the south side of Walker Road and on Lake Breeze Road, including two Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons and upgraded crosswalks connecting between two neighborhoods. The cost is $455,000.

City of Vermilion State Street School Connections — Phase 3 Safe Routes to School project will construct sidewalks on state Route 60, also known as State Street. The cost is $362,443.

Project list for 2027

City of Huron for the Lake Erie Parkway Connector Path — Construction of a multi-use path along Lake Erie Parkway to connect the existing Lake Erie Electric Trail Path to the future U.S. 6 Connectivity Corridor Path at Rye Beach Road. The cost is $533,000.

The Transportation Alternatives Program provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, recreational trails and Safe Routes to School projects, according to the release.

“Biking and walking are great modes of transportation that are not only fun, but foster connections, support local economies and contribute to a healthier lifestyle,” said Pamela Boratyn, director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, in the release. “We are proud to do our part to support active transportation in Ohio.”

Projects are selected based on committee recommendations and a scoring system with a focus on safety, connectivity, and preservation. Investments were prioritized in areas of the state with high demand and need for walking and biking and implementation readiness.

Funding awards emphasized both short-term infrastructure projects that could be delivered quickly as well as infrastructure projects of statewide significance.

