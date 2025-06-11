New Orleans RTA piloting late-night summer ferry service

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is partnering with LabMar Ferry Services, LLC, to launch a pilot program for light-night ferry service along the Algiers-Canal Street route. The pilot starts June 15 and runs through Sept. 27.

The pilot evaluates the viability and community impact of late-night ferry service for hospitality workers, musicians and other residents who rely on nighttime transportation. New Orleans RTA says the service enhancement is part of its ongoing commitment to improving equitable access across its transit network.

Key pilot details

Summer pilot final departures:

East Bank (Canal Street): 12:15 a.m.

West Bank (Algiers): 12:00 a.m.

Departures every 15 minutes

Service seven days a week

$2.00 fare per ride

Previously, final ferry departures were at 8:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at at 10:45 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

“The ferry is an integral part of our regional transit network,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “Extending its hours is an effort to support New Orleans’ nighttime workforce and meeting the real needs of our riders. This pilot allows us to test in a controlled way and respond to what the community has long asked for, later ferry service.”

The agency says the summer period was chosen intentionally for its lower tourism volume, offering an ideal window to isolate and measure local ridership. With fewer large-scale events during this time, New Orleans RTA notes it will be able to assess operational feasibility and gather cleaner data for future planning. The pilot also provides a unique opportunity to benchmark performance against prior years without extended hours in place.

New Orleans RTA and LabMar Ferry Services will monitor ridership levels, operational costs and rider feedback throughout the duration of the pilot to determine the long-term feasibility of maintaining late-night ferry service beyond the summer.