RFP: Purchasing of up to 40 Diesel Road Buses

Scope of Work:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: that proposals will be received by the Jefferson Lines, 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, until 2:30PM local time, March 2, 2026, for the purposes of purchasing of up to forty (40) diesel powered over the road buses in up to five (5) phases. Jefferson Partners L. P. (dba) Jefferson Lines with administrative offices located at 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, is requesting proposals for purchasing of up to forty (40) buses as identified in this RFP. The complete RFP may be inspected and obtained by prospective proposers by contacting Cem Onbasi at [email protected] or 612-359-3408.

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the Instructions for proposers. Failure of the proposers to comply with the instructions and specifications may result in disqualification of their proposal.

Submissions due date: March 2, 2026

For full information visit https://www.jeffersonlines.com/rfp-40-buses/