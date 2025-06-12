ITS World Congress opens registration, reveals full programming schedule for 2025

ITS World Congress has opened registration and revealed the full programming schedule for the 2025 conference and exhibition event, which is set to take place at the Georgia World Congress Center from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2025.

This year’s event theme, Deploying Today, Empowering Tomorrow, highlights the active deployment of technology to enhance road safety, congestion reduction and economic growth and will feature plenaries, special interest sessions, international forums and product and technology demos.

The global intelligent transportation systems (ITS) conference, which is hosted in partnership with ITS America and produced by RX, will showcase a wide array of experts and perspectives from around the globe, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore industry advancements.

“This year’s program is a testament to the range of global perspectives and breadth of innovation within the ITS community,” said RX's ITS World Congress Event Director Jaime McAuley. “We are thrilled to host such a broad spectrum of speakers who will share insights on transformative ITS solutions.”

Session highlights

The programming will kick off at the opening ceremony, highlighting how the Atlanta region is investing in and deploying technology to manage increasing growth and deliver safer, more efficient mobility and increased choice to consumers.

The plenary sessions will provide critical insights from global transportation leaders on key issues:

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Creating a safer future with connected and automated technologies, focusing on the role of connectivity and automation in enhancing road safety and system efficiency, sponsored by Arcadis.

Wednesday, Aug. 27: Realizing growth through secure and interoperable ITS, exploring the economic benefits of digital infrastructure and the importance of interoperability, sponsored by Miovision Technologies Incorporated.

Thursday, Aug. 28: Building a more resilient transportation system with artificial inteligence (AI) and emerging technologies, discussing AI's role in enhancing infrastructure resilience and addressing transportation challenges, sponsored by Google.

Other sessions include:

Securing Tomorrow: Addressing Emerging Vulnerabilities and Threats in Intelligent Transportation Systems

AI in Action: Enhancing Public Transit and Urban Infrastructure

World Cup 2026: Shaping the Future of Transportation and Infrastructure in Cities

Safeguarding the Future: Emergency Responders and Automated Vehicle

"The technologies showcased at ITS World Congress are pivotal in saving lives, strengthening transportation systems and improving mobility and access,” said ITS America President and CEO Laura Chace. “We look forward to welcoming our colleagues from around the world to experience how existing and emerging digital solutions are transforming our infrastructure and broader transportation system.”