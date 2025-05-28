Transit Tech Lab selects 12 companies to collaborate with New York City area transit agencies to test new technologies
The Transit Tech Lab has selected 12 companies to collaborate with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) as part of the program’s seventh annual challenge cycle. This year’s two challenges, Ridership Improvement and Inspection & Maintenance, are focusing on technologies designed to optimize transit schedules, communications, inspections and maintenance.
The challenge finalists were selected out of 112 applications from across the world in collaboration with over 200 public sector evaluators. The Transit Tech Lab notes applicants were asked to propose tech-driven approaches to support the agencies’ objectives in analyzing ridership and travel demand data to improve the ridership experience, as well as optimizing inspections and maintenance.
According to the Transit Tech Lab, the 12 finalists will conduct a minimum viable test of their technology over an eight-week proof of concept period in collaboration with one or more of the participating agencies, including the MTA, PANYNJ and NYC DOT.
Ridership Improvement Challenge
How can companies accurately measure, capture and improve paid ridership and travel demand data to optimize transit schedules and communicate effectively?
- Jawnt (Philadelphia, Pa) – Simplifies transit pass enrollment for organizations to help more people access and use public transportation.
- Libelium Comunicaciones (Zaragoza, Spain) – Predicts, detects and provides real-time alerts on overcrowding events in transit facilities and collects passenger movement data that can inform system improvements.
- Matawan (Mâcon, France) – Through its WanData solution, leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize transit operations by aggregating siloed data sources into one integrated, user-friendly platform, providing real-time ridership data and predictive analytics to enhance service quality management.
Inspection & Maintenance Challenge
How can companies digitize manual inspections and optimize maintenance processes?
- Censys Technologies (Daytona Beach, Fla) – Provides Al/machine learning sensor-independent suite of software tools that improve asset intelligence, assessment and predictive maintenance, as well as right-of-way inspection and vegetation intrusion detection by leveraging a wide range of sensor data and automating evaluation processes.
- Flip AI (Kansas and New York) – Builds AI powered platforms that transform fragmented and messy maintenance and logistics data into real-time decisions from across commercial and public enterprises.
- Kinexio (New York, Ny) – Provides an enhanced product set for property management, which utilizes near field communication (NFC) tags to provide scheduled maintenance inspection verification, establish reliable proof of presence, adhere to regulations and enhance security protocols.
- Previsico (Loughborough, England) – Provides real-time flood forecasting solutions designed to support organizations’ emergency preparedness and risk mitigation.
- Routora (Dallas, Texas) – Routora is an inspection routing workflow tool enabling agency supervisors to schedule, optimize and oversee parameter-based, efficient multi-site routes for their inspectors.
- SafetyCulture (Sydney, Australia) – Digitizes inspections, streamlines maintenance workflows and drives continuous operational improvement through a mobile-first platform that empowers frontline teams to identify issues, ensure compliance and prevent incidents.
- Sahay AI (Philadelphia, Pa) – Delivers faster and safer infrastructure inspections using LARR-E, an AI-powered robotic system mounted on revenue trains that detects faults, logs assets, cuts costs and minimizes operational downtime.
- Tomorrow.io (formerly ClimaCell; Boston, Mass) – Delivers AI-powered weather intelligence by combining proprietary satellite data, advanced modeling and a software-as-a-service platform to drive real-time operational decisions, turning weather from an operational hazard into a competitive advantage for businesses and governments worldwide.
- TwinKnowledge (New York, Ny) –Provides AI-powered agents to help streamline construction document analysis and expedite capital asset projects.