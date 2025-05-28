Transit Tech Lab selects 12 companies to collaborate with New York City area transit agencies to test new technologies

The Transit Tech Lab has selected 12 companies to collaborate with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) as part of the program’s seventh annual challenge cycle. This year’s two challenges, Ridership Improvement and Inspection & Maintenance, are focusing on technologies designed to optimize transit schedules, communications, inspections and maintenance.

The challenge finalists were selected out of 112 applications from across the world in collaboration with over 200 public sector evaluators. The Transit Tech Lab notes applicants were asked to propose tech-driven approaches to support the agencies’ objectives in analyzing ridership and travel demand data to improve the ridership experience, as well as optimizing inspections and maintenance.

According to the Transit Tech Lab, the 12 finalists will conduct a minimum viable test of their technology over an eight-week proof of concept period in collaboration with one or more of the participating agencies, including the MTA, PANYNJ and NYC DOT.

Ridership Improvement Challenge

How can companies accurately measure, capture and improve paid ridership and travel demand data to optimize transit schedules and communicate effectively?

Jawnt (Philadelphia, Pa) – Simplifies transit pass enrollment for organizations to help more people access and use public transportation.

Libelium Comunicaciones (Zaragoza, Spain) – Predicts, detects and provides real-time alerts on overcrowding events in transit facilities and collects passenger movement data that can inform system improvements.

Matawan (Mâcon, France) – Through its WanData solution, leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize transit operations by aggregating siloed data sources into one integrated, user-friendly platform, providing real-time ridership data and predictive analytics to enhance service quality management.

Inspection & Maintenance Challenge

How can companies digitize manual inspections and optimize maintenance processes?