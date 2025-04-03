MBTA to receive CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 from Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) has received an order for a CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 (CTIR-3040) through W.W. Grainger, Inc. to supply the laser to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).

“We are thrilled about working with MBTA and are happy to see our system continue to gain traction in the transportation market,” said LPC CEO Wayne Tupuola. “Our laser cleaning technology provides professionals with an efficient solution for corrosion control, coating removal and the preservation of critical infrastructure.”

The LPC CTIR-3040 will be delivered to one of MBTA’s maintenance facilities and will be used on all that line’s stations, platforms, transit bridges, rail tunnels, elevators, vehicles, carriages, sidings, yards, maintenance carhouses, bus maintenance buildings, train layover facilities, rail crossings, parking gates, electronic signage systems, art exhibition display units and more. The system will be used for everything from construction and maintenance tool cleaning to removing rust and corrosion on all sorts of surfaces, including—when necessary—tracks themselves. The system will help expedite and simplify cleaning, surface preparation and surface conditioning while streamlining operations.

LPC says the CTIR-3040 is designed for high-speed and efficient heavy-duty surface treatments.