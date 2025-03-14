ACT Expo updates roster of speakers for 2025 event in Anaheim

Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo have revealed the updated roster of confirmed speakers for the 15th annual fleet-focused event. ACT Expo 2025 is set to take place April 28-May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. The event is one of the largest advanced commercial vehicle technology events in North America and serves as an annual meeting place for fleets and transportation industry stakeholders to access real-world strategies, new technologies and insights that drive fleet efficiency, cost reduction and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

Throughout the four-day event, nearly 300 fleet executives and industry innovators will share case studies, strategies and insights into the biggest operating challenges and competitive opportunities in the commercial transportation space. Sessions will focus on practical solutions for reducing total cost of ownership, leveraging emerging technologies like connected and automated vehicles, optimizing fleet operations, evaluating the current landscape of ZEV adoption, gaseous and renewable fuels and strategies for a shifting U.S. regulatory environment.

New this year, ACT Expo is introducing the Expo Hall Theater, where expert speakers and industry leaders will present on a wide variety of topics, providing extra value for attendees selecting Expo Hall Only registration.

“Fleets are facing an unprecedented amount of change, with an ever-expanding set of technologies and fuels to choose from, increased vehicle complexity, uncertain operating costs, evolving regulations and growing customer demand for lower cost and cleaner solutions,” said Erik Neandross, president of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC, the producers of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo 2025 will provide fleet operators with the knowledge, strategies and practical tools they need to stay competitive, adapt to industry shifts and gain a clear understanding of which technologies are delivering real-world results.”

The first round of keynote speakers, who will share their expertise on the technologies and strategies reshaping the future of fleet transportation, are:

Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins, Inc.

Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO, International

Catharina Modahl Nilsson, member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, Group Product Management, TRATON

Patti Poppe, CEO, PG&E Corporation

Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer, Volvo Group

Jim Walenczak, vice president, PACCAR Inc, and general manager, Kenworth Truck Company

ACT Expo says that in addition to keynote speakers, nearly 300 industry expert speakers representing progressive fleet operators, commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers and clean fuel companies will share their expertise during the four-day conference. While speakers are being added daily, notable confirmed leaders include:

Sid Brown, CEO, NFI

Sarah Burke, CEO, Martin Brower

Jonathan Randall, president, Mack Trucks North America

Debi Boffa, CEO, Travel Centers of America

Sherry Sanger, executive vice president, strategy and marketing, Penske Transportation Solutions

Adam Newsome, CEO, Lazer Logistics

Ari Silkey, GM, Amazon Freight

Jim Gillis, pacific region president, IMC Logistics

John Kenning, CEO and president, First Student

Ben Schill, chief corporate development officer, Paper Transport, LLC.

Nicole McDonald, senior project leader, autonomous, J.B. Hunt

Stacey Orlandi, president of Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Chevron

Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility, Daimler Truck North America

John Rich, chief technology officer, PACCAR

Dan Priestley, senior manager, semi-truck engineering, Tesla

Christopher Reynolds, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Toyota Motor North America

John Harris, co-founder and CEO, Harbinger

Michael Halbherr, CEO, ABB E-Mobility

Wen Han, Founder, chairman and CEO, Windrose Technology

Kate Jostworth, head of first mile USA, Maersk

Olivia Hu, head of autonomous trucking, Uber Freight

Irene Espinola Campos, global head of net zero carbon, Grupo Bimbo

Allan Swan, president, Panasonic Energy of North America

Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas

John E. Pool, COO, Mail Management Services, Inc.

Efon Epanty, chief, transit planning and innovation, Prince George's County Department of Public Works & Transportation

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed at ACT Expo’s website.