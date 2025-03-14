ACT Expo updates roster of speakers for 2025 event in Anaheim
Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo have revealed the updated roster of confirmed speakers for the 15th annual fleet-focused event. ACT Expo 2025 is set to take place April 28-May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. The event is one of the largest advanced commercial vehicle technology events in North America and serves as an annual meeting place for fleets and transportation industry stakeholders to access real-world strategies, new technologies and insights that drive fleet efficiency, cost reduction and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.
Throughout the four-day event, nearly 300 fleet executives and industry innovators will share case studies, strategies and insights into the biggest operating challenges and competitive opportunities in the commercial transportation space. Sessions will focus on practical solutions for reducing total cost of ownership, leveraging emerging technologies like connected and automated vehicles, optimizing fleet operations, evaluating the current landscape of ZEV adoption, gaseous and renewable fuels and strategies for a shifting U.S. regulatory environment.
New this year, ACT Expo is introducing the Expo Hall Theater, where expert speakers and industry leaders will present on a wide variety of topics, providing extra value for attendees selecting Expo Hall Only registration.
“Fleets are facing an unprecedented amount of change, with an ever-expanding set of technologies and fuels to choose from, increased vehicle complexity, uncertain operating costs, evolving regulations and growing customer demand for lower cost and cleaner solutions,” said Erik Neandross, president of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC, the producers of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo 2025 will provide fleet operators with the knowledge, strategies and practical tools they need to stay competitive, adapt to industry shifts and gain a clear understanding of which technologies are delivering real-world results.”
The first round of keynote speakers, who will share their expertise on the technologies and strategies reshaping the future of fleet transportation, are:
- Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO, Cummins, Inc.
- Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO, International
- Catharina Modahl Nilsson, member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, Group Product Management, TRATON
- Patti Poppe, CEO, PG&E Corporation
- Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer, Volvo Group
- Jim Walenczak, vice president, PACCAR Inc, and general manager, Kenworth Truck Company
ACT Expo says that in addition to keynote speakers, nearly 300 industry expert speakers representing progressive fleet operators, commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers and clean fuel companies will share their expertise during the four-day conference. While speakers are being added daily, notable confirmed leaders include:
- Sid Brown, CEO, NFI
- Sarah Burke, CEO, Martin Brower
- Jonathan Randall, president, Mack Trucks North America
- Debi Boffa, CEO, Travel Centers of America
- Sherry Sanger, executive vice president, strategy and marketing, Penske Transportation Solutions
- Adam Newsome, CEO, Lazer Logistics
- Ari Silkey, GM, Amazon Freight
- Jim Gillis, pacific region president, IMC Logistics
- John Kenning, CEO and president, First Student
- Ben Schill, chief corporate development officer, Paper Transport, LLC.
- Nicole McDonald, senior project leader, autonomous, J.B. Hunt
- Stacey Orlandi, president of Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Chevron
- Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility, Daimler Truck North America
- John Rich, chief technology officer, PACCAR
- Dan Priestley, senior manager, semi-truck engineering, Tesla
- Christopher Reynolds, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Toyota Motor North America
- John Harris, co-founder and CEO, Harbinger
- Michael Halbherr, CEO, ABB E-Mobility
- Wen Han, Founder, chairman and CEO, Windrose Technology
- Kate Jostworth, head of first mile USA, Maersk
- Olivia Hu, head of autonomous trucking, Uber Freight
- Irene Espinola Campos, global head of net zero carbon, Grupo Bimbo
- Allan Swan, president, Panasonic Energy of North America
- Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas
- John E. Pool, COO, Mail Management Services, Inc.
- Efon Epanty, chief, transit planning and innovation, Prince George's County Department of Public Works & Transportation
The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed at ACT Expo’s website.