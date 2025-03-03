Alstom Foundation launches Phase 2 of its Virtual Reality for Inclusion program

The Alstom Foundation, in partnership with Instituto Jô Clemente (IJC), has launched Phase 2 of its Virtual Reality for Inclusion program. This initiative utilizes virtual reality (VR) to simulate real environments and offer practical training for people with intellectual disabilities and Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Alstom notes this technology aims to help participants develop essential skills so they can navigate their communities and use public transportation with confidence and autonomy.

Following the progress made in Phase 1, which focused on simulating mobility from the IJC to the metro, Alstom says Phase 2 will work to deepen the VR experience and develop a new module with expanded situations, including transfers within the São Paulo Metropolitan Train (Metro) network.

The program seeks to train over 900 individuals and contribute to the inclusion of 375 people in the job market. This phase of the project will allow IJC to purchase new equipment, including additional VR headsets and spare chargers, ensuring uninterrupted access to the immersive experience. It also expands the VR experiences the program can provide. Support from the Alstom Foundation enabled the selection of a qualified supplier for the development of the VR software, the purchase of the necessary equipment, user testing for feedback and the training of the IJC team.

“The expansion of the program to include navigation in a transport system as complex as the Metro demonstrates the continued commitment of the Alstom Foundation and the IJC to promoting the inclusion and autonomy of people with intellectual disabilities and Autism,” said Alstom Director of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility for Latin America Ana Caiasso.

The company notes these simulations provide the opportunity to practice and gain more confidence in using public transport through a variety of simulations. This includes everything from familiarizing themselves with the different train routes to practicing boarding and disembarking. To complement the mobility training, the program offers visual instructions which, combined with visual and auditory communication tools, make it easier for participants to interact and understand the content.

Developed with the technical support of the Interdisciplinary Center for Interactive Technologies of the University of São Paulo (LSI-TEC-USP), the new training space is located at the headquarters of the Jô Clemente Institute (IJC), located in Vila Clementino, in São Paulo, Brazil. The space is used to complement the classes and activities already offered by the Institute.

"We are thrilled to launch the second phase of this project," said IJC CEO Daniela Mendes. “This innovative technology enhances independence and safety in mobility, creating more opportunities for social participation among the people we support. Our partnership with Alstom Foundation strengthens our commitment to inclusion and accessibility. Together, we are shaping a future where people with intellectual disabilities and Autism can navigate the world with greater autonomy and quality of life.”